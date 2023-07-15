Blane Klemek Outdoors: Adventuring out on a houseboat was all I hoped it would be

At this writing I’m riding on the rooftop deck of a 40-foot houseboat with three of my closest high school classmates; Greg Greenwaldt, Gary Kleen and Curt Sagehorn. Leisurely fishing, good campfires and meals, and lots of laughs are the only requisites on this trip.

The houseboat trip was my first-ever adventure on such a watercraft. Spacious, seaworthy and simple to operate, the giant boat was essentially a camper on pontoons with a handful of surprising amenities.

Running water (both lake and freshwater; hot, too), the houseboat also had a propane fridge, freezer, oven/range, heaters and lights, which provided us all the comforts of a cabin, and then some. The boat even had a bathroom and shower and a propane grill for outdoor cooking.

Wildlife was plentiful on the trip. The happy songs of song sparrows and white-throated sparrows were omnipresent, and a joy to hear wherever we camped and fished.

American robins and ovenbirds, still singing their spring territorial songs, were also broadcasting from favorite perches and shoreline coverts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timber Bay Lodge & Houseboats on beautiful Birch Lake near Babbitt, Minnesota, rented us the houseboat that became our home for a few days, and a good time was had by all.

Blane Klemek and his friends were relegated to fishing from the houseboat while anchored or slowly trolling along the many bays, islands and prime shoreline fishing spots. Contributed

Fishing was good, although we didn’t bring a small boat, canoe, or kayak with us, and so we were relegated to fishing from the houseboat while anchored or slowly trolling along the many bays, islands and prime shoreline fishing spots. Also good (and good tasting!) was the blueberry and Juneberry picking.

Our state bird, common loons, were everywhere on Birch Lake. At dusk and nighttime, all the classic loon vocalizations echoed from places near and far: wails, tremolos, yodels, and hoots. Through binoculars, I watched pairs of loons feeding their fast-growing chicks, as well as observing lone adults floating lazily on the surface of the lake while waving a webbed foot in the air in that curious behavior that all loons do.

Birch Lake has all the feel and look of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness even though it’s outside of the wilderness. The lake is surrounded by lush mixed coniferous and deciduous forests.

Birch Lake has all the feel and look of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness even though it’s outside of the wilderness. The lake is surrounded by lush mixed coniferous and deciduous forests. Contributed

Much of the forestland is Superior National Forest, yet with some private homes and resorts, too. At over 7,600 acres in size and 20 miles long, Birch Lake is the largest Ely-area lake outside of the protected Boundary Waters canoe country. It’s a gorgeous, linear, east-west lake that offers incredible sunrise and sunset scenery.

With plenty of designated campsites around the lake and on various islands, we didn’t have any trouble finding sheltered and secluded sites to moor the houseboat at. Long ropes tied to the stern of the boat and then tied to near-shore trees provided the stability needed to ensure secure nightly mooring.

A long plank laid on the bow deck and lakeshore gave us our needed bridge to safely reach the shore without getting wet. Campfires set the ambiance for each closing day as the calls of loons, mink frogs, and green frogs permeated the cool night air.

Campfires set the ambiance for each closing day as the calls of loons, mink frogs and green frogs permeated the cool night air. Contributed

As outdoor adventures go, the houseboat trip, while never strenuous, was exactly what Greg said it’d be. Relaxing, easy and with a real sense of Huck Finn-style rafting on wide open expanses of water, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.