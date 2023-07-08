Blane Klemek Outdoors: 4 orphaned raccoons recently came into my life

A favorite Minnesota mammal of mine is the roly-poly raccoon.

Though sharing similar physical characteristics, mannerisms, and diet as bears, raccoons are most closely related to ringtails, cacomistles, coatis, kinkajous, olingos and olinguitos, most of which occur in Mexico, Central America and throughout South America.

Indeed, our raccoon is the only member of the raccoon family (Procyonidae) that occurs this far north.

As a boy, I once had a couple of pet raccoons — one in Coon Rapids and one on the dairy farm in Otter Tail County. In each case, the animals were orphaned, tiny little furballs with unopened eyes that needed to be bottle-fed and nursed to health. I have no idea if possessing those wild creatures — Mickey and Rascal — was unlawful or not, but they sure brought a lot of joy to one red-headed boy.

Mickey was a mischievous raccoon. One of my nun teachers, Sister Mildred, held the then-adult Mickey in her arms during a visit to our suburban home. The raccoon was curious about Sister’s veil, or coif as it’s also called, and promptly grabbed it with her hands and pulled it off Sister’s head. My friends and I were stunned. It was the first time we saw a nun without a veil!

ADVERTISEMENT

Rascal was my farm raccoon. We wrestled with each other in the hay mangers of the barn and took long walks in the woods together with the dogs. Rascal also LOVED fresh, warm cow’s milk. She had her own bowl, while the cats had theirs. No dog or cat ever dared drink out of Rascal’s bowl.

The semi-domestic lives of Mickey and Rascal ended well for them. After a little over a year, Como Park Zoo in St. Paul took Mickey. Rascal, the farm raccoon, simply wandered off on her own and never returned.

And then there was the Becida raccoon. One evening almost 20 years ago while sitting on my front steps, I was surprised to see a raccoon nonchalantly walking down the middle of the gravel road in front of my driveway. I shouted, “Hello there!” which stopped the passerby in its tracks. It then remained motionless, looking at me while sniffing the air, followed by it turning and walking right to me.

Healthy looking, save for a couple of missing digits on a front hand and a white eye, the raccoon was obviously someone’s pet that was now on its own, yet still willing to accept a handout. I soon learned, however, that it didn't care for potato peelings or rice cakes.

But mint cookies? Oh my, those were the ticket! After several minutes had passed with the raccoon circling around me and occasionally smelling my shoes, raising itself up on its hind legs, and even touching my open palms, the raccoon abruptly departed for the woods, and I never saw it again.

And just a few days ago, four more orphaned raccoons have come into my life. Found huddled together on the dirt road adjacent to my place, I gathered up the helpless kits and am now preparing to deliver them to Garrison Animal Hospital’s Wild and Free Rehabilitation Program in Garrison, Minn.

Normally allowing nature to take its course, these raccoon kits were most assuredly abandoned or possibly dropped off by someone else, I’ll never know.

Such small bundles of lively fun, the little raccoon kits are demanding of care, but they will soon be cared for by professionals who will someday release the raccoons back into the wild. In the meantime, I’m reliving my boyhood and those fond memories of my raccoon pals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of wildlife, it is the unpredictable that we can with certainty, predict. That these animals came into my life was not by my choice, rather, it was a set of circumstances where two very different beings converged and became entwined for a short period of time.

I would like to think that both raccoon and human benefitted from the happenstances and that all is well and good, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.