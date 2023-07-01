Blane Klemek Outdoors: American redstarts are vivacious wild birds

Woodland warblers are a group of wild birds that I wish I was better at individually identifying.

For starters, wood warblers are small birds and, as their collective name suggests, live in dense forests, thickets and woodlands, so spotting them is made doubly difficult because of foliage. What’s more, many of the wood warbler ilk prefer foraging and singing from mid-level and treetop locations. Indeed, we are most often relegated to audible identification strategies than visual ones.

Luckily for us, however, some species of wood warblers prefer more eye-level locales and are especially fond of understory shrubbery and edge habitat. The American redstart is one such warbler. In fact, just the other day while birding the thickets adjacent to my lawn and backyard wetland, I was thrilled by a close encounter with an excited male restart.

While making pisshing sounds to the bird, I was able to coax him within mere feet of me. What a striking-looking fellow he was!

Occurring in mixed forest habitats but favoring deciduous-dominated forest types, it’s quite common to observe redstarts. Not necessarily exclusively occupying the dense canopies of mature trees, redstarts normally forage for insects in the sub-canopy and within shrub thickets such as dogwood, hazel, and alder.

Well-known and revered for their distinctive foraging behaviors and movements, it’s easy to be drawn to these colorful and graceful birds as they flit about like butterflies searching for insects while fanning their tail feathers to reveal the colored bases of their tails.

Males are especially brilliant in coloration having what some people describe as “Halloween-themed” plumage. Their spring breeding colors are dark black with rich patches of orange on their tails, sides, and wings that contrast with whiteish bellies.

The “flashing” behavior of American redstarts is for reasons that you might not think. As redstarts dart about woody vegetation searching for insects, they will suddenly spread the tail feathers of their erect tails to show off the brightly colored patches while simultaneously spreading their wings to reveal the patches on their wings, too.

These sudden flashes of colored tail feathers and wings sometimes frighten hidden insects into moving or flying, thus revealing the prey. It is a well-honed foraging technique that evolved long ago and has been mastered by all redstarts, young and old alike.

Like all wood warblers, American redstarts are primarily “insectivorous,” though they will also feed on small fruits and berries from time to time. Favorite insect prey includes leafhoppers, flies, moths, beetles and even wasps.

Interestingly, redstarts frequently employ another feeding technique that not many other wood warblers engage in. Identical to methods used by flycatchers, redstarts commonly capture flying insects in the air.

This manner of capturing airborne insects puts American redstarts in direct competition with species of same-sized flycatchers such as least flycatchers. Both species of birds — the American redstart and the least flycatcher — when pursuing flying insects, are generally trying to capture the same species of insect in doing so.

Each spring, male redstarts show female redstarts possible nest sites that she may or may not choose as a location to build a nest on. These potential nesting locations are scrutinized by females and are even tried out for comfort and sizing as females will sometimes sit down while evidently testing the sizing.

After a nest site is at last chosen, a female redstart will construct a woven nest consisting of small plant fibers and other items that can include hair, feathers, mosses, and paper from wasp nests.

While most of the worldwide breeding population breeds and nests in Canada, many restarts nest right here in Minnesota, so finding and observing them is relatively easy. The late John J. Audubon once wrote about redstarts as, “... one of the most lively, as well as one of the handsomest [birds]”

Exactly.

The American redstart is a vivacious and beautiful wild bird, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.