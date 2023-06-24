Blane Klemek Outdoors: Softshell turtles are interesting, somewhat secretive creatures

I remember well the very first time I ever observed one. I was paddling a canoe on my favorite Minnesota river, the Crow Wing River, as a young boy with my best friend. We came to a wide and shallow portion of the river near Huntersville and a nearby riverside campground where we planned to spend the night.

Near the middle of the river was a large boulder, a common sight wherever the river is shallow and mild rapids are replete. Paddling in the stern, I noticed something peculiar on top of the familiar boulder. It was large and flat, yet something, like a stick, protruded straight up from the object.

I pointed at it with the paddle and said to my friend to look. While gazing at the unusual sight while our paddles rested on our laps, gently floating downstream closer to the boulder, the object suddenly moved just a millisecond before I recognized it as a turtle, my first softshell turtle.

What surprised me first about the turtle was its size and how compressed it was. I was also amazed at how long the turtle’s neck was. But what astonished me the most was its agility.

As all reptiles do, the turtle was basking itself in the sun — warming up if you will — yet as we approached beyond the animal’s comfort zone, the turtle nearly launched itself from the boulder with startling speed and swiftness. And before my friend and I knew it, the turtle had vanished with only a splash left behind.

I saw my second softshell turtle just recently, this time on a sandy bank of the Mississippi River in Camp Ripley near Little Falls, Minnesota. I was at the 53,000-acre military training facility appreciating the beauty and wilderness-like quality of the camp’s forested landscape with a group of wildlife biologist colleagues of mine.

A natural resource professional who oversees all the wildlife habitat and population management projects in the camp was giving us a two-hour tour.

As the group of us stood high above the sandy bank overlooking the gorgeous and wide Mississippi while our guide discussed a habitat restoration project at the site, a few of us noticed a large softshell turtle halfway down the sandy embankment. It was a female at her nest laying eggs.

Some people commented about the size of the turtle, while others didn’t realize what species it was. Indeed, some of the group, like me in that canoe all those years ago, had never observed such a turtle.

We were all about 20 yards from the turtle. The animal just sat there quietly for a minute or so, until, inexplicably, it suddenly turned around and raced down the embankment to the river. We couldn’t believe how fast the turtle moved. It literally ran. Sand flew from its feet as it zipped to the safety of the river. And before we knew it, the turtle was gone — swallowed up by the Mississippi River never to be seen again.

Minnesota has two species of softshell turtles. The turtle we observed was highly likely the spiny softshell. The other species that occur in our state is the smooth softshell turtle, which inhabits the river and other river systems south of the Twin Cities.

Even so, both species are large, have leathery “soft” shells and long necks with pointed snouts, and are fleet-of-foot, so to speak. Put another way, softshell turtles are frequently only observed when escaping. To see one sitting peacefully on the bank of a river or a basking on boulder or other object is a rare sight.

Interestingly, and according to the DNR website, softshell turtles can extract oxygen from the water through their skin. Additionally, “. . . sandy beaches utilized as nesting habitat by this species can be degraded by humans who recreate in such areas.”

Moreover, market hunting caused population declines of the species (as well as other species of turtles) to such an extent that Minnesota lawmakers recently outlawed commercial harvest of all turtles. Good news for turtles. All turtles.

I felt fortunate to see another softshell turtle. These interesting and somewhat secretive turtles—a species that should continue to multiply with added protection — are another reason to appreciate all that is wild as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.