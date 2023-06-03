Blane Klemek Outdoors: Songs of migrant songbirds are upon us

Few birdsongs are as pleasing to the ear, or, leastwise for yours truly, nostalgic. Indeed, the sweet melody of the western meadowlark hearkens to a simpler and most memorable time of my life when I was just a boy growing up on a dairy farm with nary a care.

For me, and I bet for many other people, the songs of male meadow larks evoke a powerful sense of place and time. The mellow, flute-like notes of the meadowlark are like no other avian song. In fact, I don’t even have to see the bird to experience flashbacks of a bygone era.

Oftentimes it is the landscape alone that calls to mind those yellow-breasted musicians singing atop fenceposts rejoicing in another springtime overlooking quaint farm fields of alfalfa and pastureland. Yet it’s the song. Always the song that soothes the soul.

There are two species of meadowlarks in North America, both of which occur in Minnesota: the eastern and the western meadowlark. The birds belong to the blackbird family, which includes cowbirds, red-winged and yellow-headed blackbirds, bobolinks, grackles, orioles and others. And of the 23 total species in the family, meadowlarks share their genus name, Sturnella, with no other.

Meadowlarks are grassland passerines that nest on the ground. Their numbers were undoubtedly much greater during a time when herds of bison grazed throughout the Great Plains of North America. As prairie grasslands were converted for agriculture, meadowlarks began to disappear. Today’s meadowlark populations are restricted to considerably less of their once expansive former range.

The male birds of both species of meadowlarks showcase brilliant yellow breasts and striking, dark black “Vs” emblazoned just below their throats. Coupled with their loud, distinctive and beautiful melodies, meadowlarks are both audibly and visually noticeable. To our own human eyes and ears, meadowlarks are unquestionably delightful birds to observe and listen to. But to meadowlarks, it’s all business.

Male meadowlarks sing resolutely from staked-out territories, advertising themselves to prospective mates and potential male rivals. Their bright yellow breasts are often directed into the sunlight, perhaps to reveal and reflect as much glory as they can, while warbled songs of such richness are belted forth repeatedly throughout the day.

Following a singing male’s repertoire, a few sharp whistles often clue a listener to a prelude of flight. And once airborne, the meadowlark spews a series of memorable rattling calls difficult to describe and impossible to write. From one perch to another, the meadowlark resumes its melodious song soon after landing.

Aside from the male’s sun-colored breast plumage, not much else is very notable about the meadowlark. The remainder of the bird’s plumage coloration is rather drab and comprised of mostly browns, tans and blacks. But a diagnostic trait of both species is their white outer tail feathers.

At rest, these feathers are barely noticeable, if at all. In flight, however, as the tail is fanned, the white outer feathers are distinctive. Furthermore, for the size of the bird, the tail itself is quite short.

Eastern and western meadowlarks are fairly easy to distinguish from each other as a pair, but alone is a different story. Where the species ranges overlap one another, most people rely upon song for identification.

The eastern species’ song is a simple series of whistled notes, whereas the western’s song includes a more boisterous series of warbling notes that spiral downward as it is sung.

At last, the springtime songs of the meadowlark and other migrant songbirds are upon us. The long winter is finally over, and June is here.

Our year-round resident birds are singing, too, each of which has its own set of unique songs and calls, be they the fee-bee songs of the black-capped chickadee, the nasal calls of white-breasted nuthatches or the cries of blue jays, the croaks and rattles of common ravens. The hoots and cries of barred and great horned owls or the maniacal vocalizations of pileated woodpeckers. They’re all here!

To be sure, all of this is good news for us bird lovers. Yes, the songs and calls of our feathered friends are everywhere once again, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.