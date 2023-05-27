Blane Klemek Outdoors: With improved management, research perhaps moose populations will rebound

I spent the last full week of May with my wildlife biologist colleagues from all over North America, some from as far away as Sweden, Finland and Japan. We gathered in Grand Portage, Minnesota, to learn and share research and information about one of the most iconic mammals of the world: moose, Alces alces.

The 55th North American Moose Conference and Workshop made its way back to Grand Portage, where the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa hosted the event.

Along with research biologists and university professors and students presenting recent research about moose, we also took a day trip to Isle Royale, enjoyed guided tours of the Grand Portage National Monument, and we visited moose habitat projects on tribal sites on the mainland. It was a great week of “moosing” fellowship.

The moose is the largest member of the deer family. And though Minnesota can boast of being home to this remarkable ungulate, especially in northeast Minnesota, the northern tier states of the Lower 48 are really at the southern boundary of moose range, including the Rocky Mountain states and parts of the Great Plains.

Here in North America, moose are most abundant throughout Canada and Alaska. Moose also inhabit boreal forests of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, and other places in the northern hemisphere.

Formidably large, bull moose can reach heights of over six and a half feet at the shoulder and weigh over 1,000 pounds. Add an enormous head and impossibly huge and heavy antlers, moose command respect from humans and wild animals alike.

Except for cows with calves and during the fall rutting season, moose lead mostly solitary lives. The animals' coats may give a clue about their individualism. It is believed that since moose are not especially social deer, it had no need for pelage to signal their presence.

The coat of moose is dark brown to black. Other deer, like white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and caribou, all have whitish rumps. Even other gregarious species of hoofed mammals such as bighorn sheep and pronghorn antelope have white rump patches.

The light-colored rumps of all these sociable ruminants serve an important function: communication. Those white rump patches help the animals remain in contact with one another or, as in the white-tailed deer's case when tails are raised, as signals to other deer that danger may be present.

It stands to reason, therefore, that the unsociable moose simply had no reason for such adornments and so evolved without rump patches.

For such immense size, moose are well adapted to the habitats they prefer. Often found in wet environments like wooded swamps and bogs, their bodies are perfectly suited for such conditions.

Long and powerful legs help them negotiate difficult terrain, snow, muck and water. Large hooves and dewclaws assist in solid footing. And, though appearing bulky, their laterally compressed bodies enable them to navigate easily through dense brush and timber.

Even their heads, snouts and lips are specially designed. Moose feed on aquatic plants, many of which are completely underwater. Having long noses provide the means to reach submerged forage while nimble lips help to pluck the delicacies from where they're rooted.

Well known is the amorous and aggressive behaviors of rutting bull moose. When the mating season commences in September and ending in mid to late October, dominant bulls seek receptive cows, calling in loud and guttural "ee-yhoo" vocalizations as they search. Cows also vocalize, calling back to bulls in dense forests.

Moose are fascinating animals. Plagued by parasites, disease, predators, harsh weather, habitat loss, and shortages of preferred forage and needed minerals, moose in some parts of Minnesota are having a tough time.

Indeed, the state's northwestern moose population is nowhere near what it once was. Yet with continued research and improved management, perhaps populations will rebound and more moose sightings to be had, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.