BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Birds go where the food is

All winter long (and one of the longest and snowiest ever) there has been a surprising lack of bird diversity at my backyard bird feeders — until recently. Finches have been showing up! American goldfinches, purple finches, and a handful of pine siskins and common redpolls, too.

Purple finches are one of those species of birds that are often referred to as an "irruptive" species, or a species subject to irruption. An irruption is simply an influx of different species of birds into a geographical region not normally occupied by that species on any given year.

We typically observe this phenomenon during the winter months when birds migrate from the north to the south. Those birds most commonly associated with winter irruptions are birds such as common redpolls, pine grosbeaks, pine siskins, purple finches, evening grosbeaks, red crossbills and white-winged crossbills. Other species that will often shift wintering ground locales are black-capped chickadees, red-breasted nuthatches, Bohemian waxwings, varied thrushes and snowy owls.

Some people believe that seeing large numbers of uncommon birds, or birds not commonly observed in a particular area, is a sign of a harsh winter to come.

Well, we certainly know this is not the case, particularly when one considers the last several winters, including the current one. But what it does mean is that species of birds migrating to wintering grounds not normally occupied are probably having a tough time of it elsewhere and are finding themselves searching for more favorable areas. In other words, food is the driving force and birds go where the food is.

Last winter, common redpolls were the species of the season. But this winter I haven't seen a single redpoll or pine siskin until recently. Certainly, some of this has to do with habitat. My immediate surroundings do not include many coniferous trees, though conifers are abundant just down the road.

Further still, I am feeding only suet and black-oil sunflower seeds, which may also explain part of the reason for the lack of bird diversity at my feeders.

Even so, the sudden appearance of hungry finches in my backyard has been a welcome sight. So docile and tolerant, they sit for long periods of time for close observation. Some people may not even realize that goldfinches are feeding from their feeders. Diminutive and inconspicuous, the wintertime goldfinch is far different looking than its spring and summer appearance, although if you look closely, you can see signs of the springtime breeding plumage.

Indeed, with spring comes a change of feathers (molt) and breeding male goldfinches will soon be sporting bright yellow plumage contrasting sharply with black caps and black wings.

If you have goldfinches visiting your feeders, look closely and you should be able to distinguish between genders. Males are becoming more yellow than females now. Even so, most male goldfinches, even in the winter, will be slightly more colorful than the females, especially on the shoulder area.

Finches are adept at cracking shells and consuming seeds; it is part of what being a finch is all about. I have often observed these birds masterfully husk sunflower seeds in rapid succession.

One common method often used by finches is by cutting. Using their tongues to lodge a seed in furrows of the roof of their mouths, the husks are then sliced with speedy forward and backward motions of sharp-edged jaws. The cut husks simply fall from their mouths and a clean seed is swallowed. It's amazing how quickly this is done.

Throughout the long winter of 2022-23, and the delayed spring-like weather, finches have been here and there, and some are showing up more regularly now. The songs of purple finches from the highest of perches and the goldfinch's telltale "per-chik-o-ree" flight call, are notable once again as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.