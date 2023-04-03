Blackduck High School trap shooters to hold team fundraiser April 14

BLACKDUCK — In efforts to recognize and support the area’s youth trap shooters, Blackduck High School will hold a team fundraiser on Friday, April 14, at the Northern Escape Venue, 18169 Nebish Rd NE, Hines.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a social hour, fun games and raffles followed by dinner along with a presentation from the coaches. The night will conclude around 7:30 p.m. with a live auction.

Dinner, catered by Fozzie’s Smokin Bar-B-Q, includes a three-meat platter, mashed potatoes, green beans and cookies. Tickets are priced at $35 per seat, $60 for couples, and $40 each after April 8 and at the door.

Other accommodations including a couple of table packages will be available to guests as well. The first package, priced at $400, includes eight meals and a ticket to a table raffle. The second package is priced at $700 which includes a team sponsorship, eight meals, a ticket into the table raffle, a team picture and recognition at team events.

Lastly, a team sponsorship package includes team pictures and recognition at team events for $500 or more, meal tickets are not included.

Donations are welcome even if interested participants are unable to attend. Checks can be made out to: Blackduck High School Trap Club. Attendees are asked to mark the selection of which package they would like enclosed on the registration form and return it with the payment by April 8, to Tiffany Long, 14058 Highway 1 NE, Blackduck, Minn. 56630.

Interested participants can also register by sending the club’s Facebook page a message to reserve tickets at Blackduck High School Trap Club. For more information, call Tiffany Long at (218) 556-5960.