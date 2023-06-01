99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Birchmont Winter Bash Fishing Derby organizers present $10,000 to local fishing teams

On May 31, fishing derby chair members presented $10,000 to the Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University fishing teams with the money raised from the Birchmont Winter Bash Fishing Derby.

053123.O.BP.FISHINGCHECK.jpg
Birchmont Fishing Derby chair members present the Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University fishing teams with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Northwoods Bait and Tackle. Pictured from left: Doug Karle, Tonya Anderson, Aaron Guthrie, Chris Haley, Sam Summerness, Matt Kennedy, Kick Kolodziejski, Aaron Schmitz and Tara Cardenas.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 1:47 PM

The second annual Birchmont Winter Bash Fishing Derby took place in February with the goal of giving back to the community.

On Wednesday, May 31, fishing derby chair members did just that as they presented a $10,000 check to the Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University fishing teams with the money raised from the tournament.

“The ultimate goal and the reason we started this tournament was for the community because there hadn't been a fishing derby on Lake Bemidji in years,” fishing derby chair member Aaron Schmitz said in February, “and to try and raise money for the Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University fishing teams because they don’t get funding. Hopefully in the future, as the event gets bigger we can start giving to other programs.”

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
