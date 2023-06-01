Birchmont Winter Bash Fishing Derby organizers present $10,000 to local fishing teams

The second annual Birchmont Winter Bash Fishing Derby took place in February with the goal of giving back to the community.

On Wednesday, May 31, fishing derby chair members did just that as they presented a $10,000 check to the Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University fishing teams with the money raised from the tournament.

“The ultimate goal and the reason we started this tournament was for the community because there hadn't been a fishing derby on Lake Bemidji in years,” fishing derby chair member Aaron Schmitz said in February, “and to try and raise money for the Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University fishing teams because they don’t get funding. Hopefully in the future, as the event gets bigger we can start giving to other programs.”