BikeMN Executive Director Dorian Grilley reminisces on career as he steps into retirement

Ever since the BikeMN nonprofit got its wheels rolling in 2008 under founder and Executive Director Dorian Grilley’s leadership, the entire state has experienced his passionate advocacy for biking.

Dorian Grilley will retire as the executive director of BikeMN in July after 15 years of working to advance biking infrastructure and education in Minnesota. He hopes his legacy for education, advocacy and leadership will welcome a new chapter to BikeMN.
Courtesy / Bicycle Alliance Minnesota
Today at 7:30 PM

Ever since the BikeMN nonprofit, Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, got its wheels rolling in 2008 under founder and Executive Director Dorian Grilley’s leadership, the entire state has experienced his passionate advocacy for biking.

But even though Grilley has announced his retirement from the position, his mission with Minnesota’s biking community is far from over.

“I am honored to have dedicated my career to advancing equity and access in biking across our state and beyond,” Grilley said. “I'm so proud to leave behind a strong organization that I truly believe in, with dedicated and thoughtful people at the helm who will usher in the next era of biking advocacy and education in Minnesota."

Even though he is stepping down as executive director, he still plans to volunteer with BikeMN as an advocate at the Capitol and advocate for active transportation on a part-time basis with Minnesota communities.

BikeMN is a nonprofit statewide organization that strives to make walking and biking an accessible means of transportation within communities throughout Minnesota.

Grilley was co-chair of the committee that founded the organization with a strong vision to provide leadership and a unified voice for bicycle education, advocacy and efforts to make Minnesota a place where walking and biking are easy, safe and fun for people of all backgrounds and abilities everywhere.

With Grilley’s retirement effective in July, he has been thinking back on the critical advances of biking infrastructure and education in Minnesota over the past 15 years of his career in hopes his legacy for education, advocacy and leadership will welcome a new chapter to BikeMN.

Over the years, the organization has supported achievements like increasing the number of nationally ranked Bicycle Friendly Communities from one to 34, creating state-level Safe Routes to School, Active Transportation grant programs and complementing the federal programs.

Along with partnering with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on implementing elementary and middle school safety curriculum where, to date, more than 1,000 educators have trained more than 100,000 students per year.

“Some of my fondest memories are from the early pledges of support from quality bicycle products in Bloomington, Eric's Bike Shop and Park Tool, which is a bicycle tool manufacturer in Oakdale and they are all still major donors,” Grilley said. “Another highlight is launching the 'Walk! Bike! Fun!' elementary and middle school safety curriculum and having a great staff with a couple of teachers that trained over 100,000 kids a year.”

Advocating for the future

But according to Grilley, come this May, the outcome of a new legislative session might just be the pinnacle of his advocacy career.

“There's a bunch of policy and funding in Minnesota that hasn't really been updated since the 1970s, that was before bike lanes existed and hardly anybody rode,” he added. “I'm excited for that to likely be updated. Funding for active transportation — biking and walking — and Safe Routes to School at the state level is likely to see significant increases.”

With this new project though, Grilley won’t be wearing the hat of executive director, but one as a volunteer to help the future BikeMN staff.

“Those are relationships that take years if not decades to build, and I don’t want to just walk away from them,” he said. “I guess one way to look at it is I'll no longer be running the business, I'll just be part of the programming of BikeMN.”

Even in his retirement plans, Grilley plans to keep working with small communities to advocate better biking and health programs in hopes that young people in those areas realize their hometown is fit for raising families, move back and bring their knowledge back to their community.

Willmar1_Steve-Brisendine.jpg
In 2016, Dorian Grilley, executive director of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, and Steve Brisendine, director of Community Education and Recreation, celebrated the city of Willmar being named a bike-friendly city by the League of American Bicyclists.
Courtesy / Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota

“One of the other things that I really enjoy doing is working with cities that are interested in the bike-friendly community program or businesses,” he said. “I'm from a small town in Wisconsin, I like helping those small-town communities and businesses realize that having active biking, walking and health programs make their community attractive and visible that it's a safe place to live.”

As a part of Grilley’s transition, BikeMN will co-host a “Founders’ Series” of events to bring the biking community together and raise funds to support education and advocacy around biking across Minnesota. The event series will feature BikeMN’s founding funders and supporters to join Grilley in reflecting upon the progress and challenges of ensuring that every community in Minnesota has convenient, safe and equitable access to walking and biking.

“Biking to me is a way to stay healthy, save a lot of money and be environmentally friendly,” Grilley left off. “It's a great way to meet your neighbors because you're not surrounded by glass and steel inside a vehicle. That's why I’ve spent my life advocating to expand the biking community here in Minnesota.”

Celebrating Dorian

After Grilley announced his retirement, the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota posted on its website a way that folks he had impacted could send their regards, at bikemn.org/contribute-to-dorians-retirement-scrapbook-and-celebration.

"Share some kind words, a memory, or even a doodle — we’ll have them all on display at Dorian’s big bash later this summer," the post reads. Those interested in contributing can submit or upload a note online using the form linked on the website.

The group is also putting together a scrapbook and seeks photos of Grilley from his 30 years of biking, walking and rolling advocacy. "From digital photos to newspaper clippings and everything in between, we’re collecting them all," the post said. Email photos to Maya at maya@bikemn.org.

Before leaving BikeMN, Grilley wants to help the organization reach 100 donors that commit $1,000 or more per year. Funds will be used to support BikeMN’s strategic initiatives and operating expenses across its educational and advocacy programs. Donate online at bikemn.org/join-us.

A send-off gathering is set for July 19 at Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis where the biking community can celebrate Grilley and support BikeMN with every pint purchased. More details will be released on the BikeMN website.

Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
