Bemidji Area Shooters Association hosting 5th annual August Academy event Aug. 18-20

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Area Shooters Association is hosting its fifth annual August Academy event Aug. 18-20 at the Northland Regional Sports Park in Bemidji.

The weekend contains family-friendly activities, a silent auction fundraiser for the Women of BASA club, education opportunities and even a chance to meet some local heroes (first responders, EMS, fire and sheriff's deputies).

There is a free will donation lunch provided on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event is open to the public.