Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club purchases 4 new snowmobiles to keep trails groomed

Thanks to a recent effort by the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club and some generous donations, four new snowmobiles have been purchased and fitted with parts to attach grooming equipment.

020423.N.BP.LIFECOVER 3.jpg
Mark Walters, trail administrator for the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club, grooms the Bemidji High School Lumberjack Trail with one of the club's new snowmobiles on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji area is well known for its outstanding Nordic ski trail system. A handful of venues offer cross-country skiers 71 miles of groomed trails at an affordable cost of $25 for the year, unlike other systems in the state that charge more expensive day passes.

Thanks to a recent effort by the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club and some generous donations, four new snowmobiles have been purchased and fitted with parts to attach grooming equipment.

“We are really fortunate to have 115 kilometers of really great trails within 10 miles of Bemidji,” said Ski Club board member Pat Donnay, who was instrumental in spearheading the project. “There are lots of places in the state that don’t have that. And for a $25 ski pass, you can ski all you want. It’s just such a bargain and such a great component to the quality of life we have here.”

020423.N.BP.LIFECOVER 4.jpg
A skier glides along Paul Bunyan Trail on Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant-in-aid program provides funding for the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club.

“The club and all of that grooming survives on the fact that we have grant-in-aid trails,” said Mark Walters, trail administrator for the local club. “People can buy an annual pass for $25 or a three-year pass for $70. That money is what keeps the ski club grooming and maintaining trails and equipment.”

The club’s 11 volunteer groomers log their hours, and Walters reports the logs to the state for reimbursement.

“We have one of the largest grants in the state of Minnesota as far as grant-in-aid goes,” Walters said.

020423.N.BP.LIFECOVER 1.jpg
Mark Walters shows the winch system on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, that was installed on one of the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club's new snowmobiles.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The snowmobiles were purchased for $63,910 from Bemidji Sports Centre to replace the club's four 2010 models, which were traded in. Wiring and other modifications of the new machines cost another $4,280.

The Neilson Foundation contributed $40,000 toward the purchase, and the club also received $5,000 from the Northstar Ski Club Foundation, $2,000 from the Beltrami Electric Cooperative's Operation Round Up program and $600 from a Beltrami County Development Fund grant.

In addition, the ski club raised $2,000 at a fall bratwurst feed. The club was able to cover the remaining balance of about $4,600.

“The Neilson Foundation has always been supportive,” Donnay said. “The Northstar Ski Club is an organization whose mission is to continue the tradition of Nordic skiing. Those were two natural places to go.”

In addition to the 11 volunteer groomers, upwards of 20 more people donate their time when the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club has trail clearing days each fall.

The club clears and grooms trails at Buena Vista Ski Area, Three Island County Park, Fern Lake, Hobson Memorial Forest, Lake Bemidji State Park, Movil Maze, Bemidji High School Lumberjack Trail and the Montebello Trail.

To learn more about the club and trails, visit bemidjicrosscountryski.org.

020423.N.BP.LIFECOVER 2.jpg
Grooming equipment is attached to a snowmobile by Mark Walters, trail administrator for the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

