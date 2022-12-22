Bemidji area chronic wasting disease hunt produces over 100 deer for sampling

BEMIDJI — In an effort to gauge the impact of Chronic Wasting Disease in the Bemidji area, hunters were offered an additional three days to harvest deer this season.

Although the final count for the extended hunt is unknown, so far, it has produced over 100 deer samples to be sent to labs for testing.

Deer Permit Area 184 includes a majority of southern Beltrami County and a portion of northern Hubbard County and was added to the late-season CWD management hunt which took place Dec. 16-18 after two deer tested positive for CWD earlier this fall.

However, Blane Klemek, a local Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife manager, was anticipating more hunters to participate and thinks the mid-December snow storms may have had something to do with it.

“The hunt went reasonably well considering the weather conditions, it impeded hunters that might have been thinking about participating in the hunt for many reasons like the snow depth, the amount of snow hanging on trees and access to hunting areas,” Klemek said. “I believe that we would have had more hunter participation had the weather been a little nicer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer. Although it’s found globally and in about half of the states in the U.S., CWD is still relatively rare in Minnesota as it has only tested positive in eight district areas across the state. But as numbers climb and there is no known cure, it still remains a huge concern.

“The reason for the late season CWD management hunt was because we had that one positive test and then a week or so later, a second positive test, we needed to collect more samples,” Klemek said. “With samples from all the seasons combined, (firearms, muzzleloader and archery) going on and the late hunt we can better determine if CWD is prevalent in the population. The more samples we get the better that determination can be made.”

The three-day late hunt from Friday, Dec. 16, to Sunday, Dec. 18, provided the area with four sampling stations: one at Cenex South and the Beltrami County Fairgrounds in Bemidji along with one in Lake George and one in Becida.

Four sampling stations were set up in the Bemidji area for the CWD management late hunt Dec. 16-18, including this one at Cenex South in Bemidji, along with sites at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, Lake George and Becida. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

On the first day of the late hunt, positioned in the Cenex South parking lot, CWD technician Ruth Anne Frank and wildlife health program specialist Michelle Carstensen sat inside an ice fishing tent with generated heat, chili in the crockpot and lots of Christmas cookies as they waited.

“We’ve had three deer come in today so far, but I really wasn't expecting much for the morning with the hunt just starting today,” Carstensen said. “If we get some more toward the evening today that would be my expectation. Then Saturday and Sunday could be anytime — but the three we got were fun.”

Wildlife health program specialist Michelle Carstensen, left, and CWD technician Ruth Anne Frank sit inside a CWD sampling tent on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cenex South in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Hunters were advised to bring their deer to a sampling station or self-service kiosk as soon as possible after harvest. They could choose to bring the whole carcass or the deer's head with 5 inches of neck attached.

Then, professionals like Carstensen and Frank remove the deer’s lymph nodes from the neck and send them to a Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in either Colorado or Wisconsin for analysis.

“We're taking lymph node samples from the neck, it’s the same ones that swell up when we have a cold, that's one of the earliest signs that this disease can be detected,” Carstensen said. “We collect other information from them as well like who they are, where they were hunting and how to get a hold of them when the results come back. Then we put our samples in the cooler and we come back in, warm up and make snacks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Klemek, it takes roughly two weeks to get the results back from the lymph nodes. But hunters can check the status of their samples online along with a table of all the samples collected and the results of the tests as they come by going to the DNR website, searching for “CWD test results” and entering their Minnesota DNR number.

“We are very grateful to hunters for their participation and their compliance with the mandatory sampling,” Klemek said. “If it wasn't for the hunters bringing us deer so we can extract those lymph nodes, we wouldn't have a good sense of how serious the diseases in the wild population are. So just a note of thanks to the hunters for helping us out.”

More information is to come on the CWD late hunt as the test results are finalized. For more information on CWD or the late hunt, visit dnr.state.mn.us.