Beltrami Electric seeks volunteers for GreenTouch event at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative is calling on volunteers of all ages for GreenTouch, a volunteer event to help prepare Lake Bemidji State Park for its 2023 season. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Volunteers will help clear hiking trails, rake leaves and pine needles and pick up litter. Youth groups, service clubs and other organizations are welcome to participate in GreenTouch.

Volunteers do not need to be Beltrami Electric Cooperative members to participate and will need to check in at the park office for a free park permit for the day. A grilled picnic lunch will be provided.

Participants who would like to volunteer for GreenTouch can contact Angela Lyseng at Beltrami Electric Cooperative at (218) 444-3689 or alyseng@beltramielectric.com.