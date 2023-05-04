Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami Electric seeks volunteers for GreenTouch event at Lake Bemidji State Park

Rodney Searles uses a leaf blower on Saturday to clean up Lake Bemidji State Park’s amphitheater during Greentouch, a state park cleanup sponsored by Beltrami Electric Cooperative. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Rodney Searles uses a leaf blower to clean up Lake Bemidji State Park's amphitheater during a Greentouch state park cleanup event sponsored by Beltrami Electric Cooperative.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:47 PM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative is calling on volunteers of all ages for GreenTouch, a volunteer event to help prepare Lake Bemidji State Park for its 2023 season. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Volunteers will help clear hiking trails, rake leaves and pine needles and pick up litter. Youth groups, service clubs and other organizations are welcome to participate in GreenTouch.

Volunteers do not need to be Beltrami Electric Cooperative members to participate and will need to check in at the park office for a free park permit for the day. A grilled picnic lunch will be provided.

Participants who would like to volunteer for GreenTouch can contact Angela Lyseng at Beltrami Electric Cooperative at (218) 444-3689 or alyseng@beltramielectric.com.

