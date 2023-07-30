August events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout the month of August at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3: The Story Tree: Loon. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.

11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 4: Busy Beavers. Meeting at the playground anytime between 11 a.m. and noon, attendees will learn all about the importance of beavers in nature and in the park.

11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 4: Can You Guess the Weather? The different shapes, sizes and heights of the clouds aren't a coincidence. By gazing at the clouds and through fun activities, participants will learn how to determine if it will be a beautiful sunny day or if a storm is brewing. Interested participants are asked to meet by the picnic tables by the marina on the south end of the playground parking lot.

2 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9: Archery in the Parks. Attendees will get hands-on instructions on how to shoot a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. A family-friendly adventure designed for children ages 8 and older. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not permitted as all equipment will be provided. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and bring sunscreen, sunglasses, water, hats and bug spray and are asked to meet in the west picnic area.

8:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11: A Night Under the Stars. For this program, participants have the opportunity to gaze in awe at the night sky along with a short presentation on constellations and night sky photography. Participants will view stars, planets and more through a telescope, roast marshmallows and listen to a story. No equipment is required, but a flashlight and insect repellent is recommended. Pre-registration is required for this event and is limited to 30 participants. All ages are welcome. To register, call the park office at (218) 308-2300 or email christa.drake@state.mn.us . The program will depend on the weather conditions and visibility. Please check with the park for the most up-to-date information.

3 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12: Outgoing otters. Participants are invited to stop by to learn fun facts about the sociable otters that can be found all across Minnesota and Lake Bemidji State Park. Participants will have the opportunity to feel a furry otter pelt, watch a live otter cm and answer questions to win a prize. Meet at the playground. If it rains, meet in the Visitors Center.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17: The Story Tree. Little Beaver and the Echo. Please see the previous description.

1:30 to 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18: Bog Discovery: Ask a Naturalist. Attendees can have all their questions about bogs, lady's slippers, sundews and more answered by the park naturalist while taking a stroll along the bog boardwalk.

The 1.25-mile Bog Walk trail follows a winding boardwalk through a spruce/tamarack bog to view pitcher plants, sundews, orchids and other plants all without disturbing the fragile bog. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24: The Story Tree. Animal Homes. Please see the previous description.

9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: Yoga at the Beach. Meeting at the beach by the fishing pier, attendees are invited to join Mandi from Amity Yogo for a gentle, beginner-friendly, yoga class by the lake. Class will begin with a centering breath practice followed by slow mindful movements. The session will end with a guided meditation. Interested participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, towel or blanket.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: Dutch Oven Cooking. Attendees have the opportunity to learn all about how to cook over a fire with dutch ovens. At the fire ring next to the dining hall, interested participants are invited to learn more and sample hot and tasty foods.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31: The Story Tree. Bat Loves the Night. Please see the previous description.

For more information or to register, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.