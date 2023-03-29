99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
April events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout April, including the 100th-year anniversary celebration of Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE.

Lake Bemidji State Park sign.jpg
Lake Bemidji State Park is located at 3401 State Park Road NE.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:10 AM

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

  • 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1: History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of 4 to 6 people ages 12 and up, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park’s 100th anniversary next year. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.  
  • 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 1: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 
  • 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, April 7: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 
  • 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, April 7: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.
  • 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15: Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunt. Attendees learn about the signs of spring by going on a fun scavenger hunt. Walking along the Paul Bunyan State Trail, keep an eye out for the little things that say it’s springtime. Interested participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring some water. Meet at the Paul Bunyan State Trailhead. 
  • 10 to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 22: Earth Day Clean-Up. Celebrate Earth’s special day by gearing up for an Earth Day clean-up. Afterward, attendees are invited to join in on the 100th anniversary of Lake Bemidji State Park celebration festivities. Meet in the Visitor Center.
  • 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22: Voices from the Past: The Fight for Lake Bemidji State Park. Over 120 years ago, the first mention of the area by Rocky Point becoming a public park was sprinkled over the town. In this program, attendees will learn about the history and the fight for the park at the head of Lake Bemidji through the voices of historical newspapers. Meet in the Visitor Center. 
  • 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22: 100th Anniversary Birthday Celebration. Attendees are invited to Lake Bemidji State Park to celebrate the park’s 100th birthday. Enjoy live music along with cake and ice cream in the Visitor Center. 

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
