April events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1: History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of 4 to 6 people ages 12 and up, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park’s 100th anniversary next year. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15: Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunt. Attendees learn about the signs of spring by going on a fun scavenger hunt. Walking along the Paul Bunyan State Trail, keep an eye out for the little things that say it’s springtime. Interested participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring some water. Meet at the Paul Bunyan State Trailhead.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.