Annual Take a Kid Fishing event set for June 7

061122.O.BP.TAKEAKIDFISHING 3.jpg
Volunteer guide Dave Bretschneiter helps Elly Hodapp hold her first fish of the day at a Take a Kid Fishing event on June 8, 2022, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:08 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji's annual Take a Kid Fishing event is set to take place on Wednesday, June 7.

Participants will meet guides at 10 a.m. at Cameron Park with a 5 p.m. Fish Fry at Lake Bemidji State Park later that evening. Take a Kid Fishing is open to children between the ages of 10 and 15.

“We are pleased to announce the return of our event and all the joy and excitement it brings to the youth and families and the community,” a release said. “Our committee members and volunteer guides are ready to serve the youth for this year’s event.”

Registration is now open and forms may be found on the website at www.bemidjitkf.org or follow their Facebook Page at Bemidji Area Take a Kid Fishing for updates. Registration closes on June 1, and early registration is recommended to secure a guide.

“We are very proud of our program and truly believe that it is the highest quality of its kind,” the Take a Kid Fishing website reads. “Organizations from other communities, as far away as Indiana, have recently developed similar fishing programs for kids, after consulting with our committee.”

061122.O.BP.TAKEAKIDFISHING 6.jpg
Oliver Young and Madden Eck help clean fish at a Take a Kid Fishing event on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

