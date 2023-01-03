99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Annual first-day hike held at Lake Bemidji State Park

Annual first-day hike held at Lake Bemidji State Park

010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 2.jpg
Participants Jen Laitala, left, and Bev Johnson snowshoe along Paul Bunyan Trail as part of a First Day Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
January 03, 2023 12:37 PM
BEMIDJI — The first day of the new year was a walk in the park for those who participated in the annual First Day Hike held at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Burning off the holiday calories, inhaling the brisk air and taking in Bemdiji’s winter aroma, participants strapped on their snowshoes and hit the state park to step into the new year — along with many others across the country.

010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 3.jpg
Participants Julie Arnold, left, and Heather Corson snowshoe along Paul Bunyan Trail as part of a First Day Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America's State Parks to get people outdoors with over 400 hikes scheduled this year in all 50 states,” the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website reads. “Kids and adults all across America will be participating in First Day Hikes, getting their hearts pumping and enjoying the beauty of a state park.”

Lake Bemidji State Park naturalist Christina Drake guided the crew through the "snowshoeing under the pines" themed hike as they started at the Paul Bunyan State Trail trailhead at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning and followed the trail all the way to Sundew Pond lookout and back.

010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 6.jpg
Lake Bemidji State Park naturalist Christina Drake guides participants as part of a First Day Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

First Day Hikes took place at 11 other state parks in Minnesota including Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, Tettegouche and Minneopa.

“It was a blast,” participant Jen Laitala said as they arrived back at the park. “What a great way to start the year.”

010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 5.jpg
A cross-country skier glides along Paul Bunyan Trail on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 4.jpg
Lake Bemidji State Park's annual First Day Hike featured a two-hour long snowshoe hike starting at Paul Bunyan State Trail trailhead and following the path to Sundew Pond Overlook on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 1.jpg
Participants Jen Laitala, left, and Bev Johnson snowshoe along Paul Bunyan Trail as part of a First Day Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
