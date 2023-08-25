Anne Nelson to present 'How Healthy is Your Well?'

BEMIDJI — Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, Sept. 7, featuring Anne Nelson, public health educator with the Minnesota Department of Health, presenting “How Healthy is Your Well?”

Starting in 1974, construction of private wells was regulated by the state of Minnesota but any maintenance after installation is the responsibility of the owners. Nelson will discuss the proper construction of a private well in Minnesota, issues to look for, how often to test and how to maintain quality drinking water in a well, a release said.

According to Chris Prokosch, MDH Hydrologist out of Bemidji, most well owners put little thought into their well or drinking water until there is a noticeable problem at the tap. Although the well itself may be fairly low maintenance, well owners can take steps to ensure you and your family have clean and safe drinking water for years to come.

The Department of Health strongly recommends that residents test their well water for total coliform bacteria once a year, nitrate once every other year, arsenic at least once, lead at least once, and manganese at least once before an infant drinks the water. These tests are used to indicate potential water quality issues and help to determine the solutions such as water treatment, repairs to the well or a new well altogether.

Many properties with a history of being developed may have one or more unused wells on them. Old unused wells pose a health risk by acting as a conduit for surface contaminants to enter the aquifer you and your neighbors rely on for drinking water. It is required by law that unused wells be properly sealed by a licensed well contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information on well testing, sealing, rules and water quality can be found at health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/wells.

Register for the Sept. 7 webinar by visiting itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. Once registered you will receive a Zoom invite by email to join the program. For more information, contact info@itascawaters.org.

The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.