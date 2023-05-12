99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Amy Schrank to present 'Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?'

Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, June 1, featuring Amy Schrank presenting “Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?”

Lake-Cattails.JPG
During Itasca Waters' next free online Water Wisdom session, Amy Schrank will present “Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?” at noon on Thursday, June 1, on Zoom, focusing on how invasive narrow-leaf and hybrid cattails are overtaking diverse nearshore plant communities and altering the habitat.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:59 AM

BEMIDJI — Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, June 1, featuring Amy Schrank presenting “Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?”

Schrank will talk about how invasive narrow-leaf and hybrid cattails are overtaking diverse nearshore plant communities and altering the habitat. They form dense, homogenous stands of cattails that reduce dissolved oxygen, displace native vegetation, and have detrimental effects on fish.

"Do we take it for granted that it will persist in its current state or do we fear water quality is declining here as elsewhere in Minnesota?" Schrank said in a release. "Water quality in most of the state has now degraded to the point that the water is not always safe to swim in, much less being able to see our feet when water is waist-high."

In southern Minnesota, water was once clean and healthy. Over time, agriculture and land use practices have detrimentally damaged the quality by depleting the oxygen. The culprits are phosphorus and the loss of vegetation. The root systems of native prairie plants and trees provide nature’s filtering system. That keeps the phosphorus in the water at a reasonable level.

Only one pound of phosphorus will grow 500 pounds of algae which consumes oxygen and prevents organism’s ability to respire. That’s why it’s such an important issue for water quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

All watersheds need 70% vegetated land to do a good job of filtering water.

"Look at the land you live on. Is the land 70% covered with vegetation? Lawn grass does not count — it only has a 2-3 inch root system and does not provide the filtering mechanism needed to prevent water quality degradation," the release said. "Native plants have deep root systems that function as water purifiers. We need to think about buffering shorelines with native plants, slowing down the water flow off roofs, planting pollinators, and reducing both mowing and fertilizing.

"By paying attention to our own land, we will enhance the water quality in the watershed. If there is a concentrated effort by all of us to buffer and slow water the effects of development are reduced."

To aid in the process, Itasca Waters has citizen volunteers that will make house calls to assist with scoring shorelines and helping restore or enhance the filtering system outside locally. Itasca Waters refers to this program as the Shoreland Advisors program.

Those interested can reach an advisor by going to ItascaWaters.org. Enjoying the lake experience is second nature to us and maintaining the natural filtering system is critical for continued enjoyment.

"Keep in mind that water quality is fragile and once damaged is expensive and nearly impossible to fix," the release said. "Water is an extremely important economic asset to Itasca County that we all cherish. Do what you can on your land to make a positive impact."

Registering for the June 1 webinar by visiting itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. Once registered you will receive a Zoom invite by email to join the program. For more information, contact info@itascawaters.org.

The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
surviving a fall into cold water
Northland Outdoors
Don't die in a cold Minnesota lake
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Craig 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The quest for crappies is a favorite springtime pursuit, even if the fishing is better than the catching
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
MDHA logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener
May 11, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Audrey Neadeau, Matjea Malterud.jpg
Prep
SOFTBALL: Timely hits lift Lumberjacks to doubleheader split with Duluth East
May 09, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_2148.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Minnesota fishing opener is one of the most anticipated days of the year
May 10, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Hope springs eternal, just don’t let it kill your plants
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Snyder, Master Gardener