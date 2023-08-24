Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Accessible deer hunt for people with disabilities seeks participants, volunteers

Applications for the 28th Annual Accessible Deer Hunt for people with disabilities at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 12-14 are now open, along with the need for volunteers.

Rydell National Game Refuge offers hunters with disabilities a unique experience by providing the opportunity to hunt in one of the most accessible wildlife refuges in the nation.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:24 PM

Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living based in East Grand Forks and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service host the hunt in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This year, hunt participants will be open to harvest either a buck or a doe.

According to a release, the event offers hunters with disabilities a unique experience by providing the opportunity to hunt in one of the most accessible wildlife refuges in the nation. Rydell has miles of paved trails in addition to hard-packed trails. It is large enough to accommodate up to 20 hunters, having enough land so risks associated with deer hunting are minimized.

The refuge has all-terrain vehicles with accessible trailers to transport hunters to and from stand locations as well as a limited number of accessible hunting platforms available. Hunters are responsible for travel to and from the refuge, their sleeping accommodations while at the hunt, purchasing their license and providing for their personal needs such as warm clothes, guns, ammo, attendants and more, the release said.

Organizers will assist hunters with getting to and from the refuge headquarters and their hunting site and provide volunteers to assist with the handling of the animal after it is shot. Meals will also be provided and will consist of a noon meal prior to hunting and an evening meal once the hunter has come back from hunting.

If more hunt applications are received than spots available, applicants will be selected based on severity of disability, ability to hunt in locations other than the Rydell hunt, hunting experience as a person with a disability, and hunting experience at Rydell Refuge. If all is equal a random drawing will take place.

Interested participants can apply for this year’s hunt by contacting (800) 726-3692.

Volunteers are also needed in order to make the hunt possible. Some of the tasks of a volunteer would consist of assisting with scouting for blind locations, setting up blinds, taking hunters to their stands, in some cases sitting with hunters, dispatching wounded animals, tracking, food preparation, serving food and take down after the hunt.

Volunteers can assist during the whole hunt or only on the days they are available. Each day starts at 10 a.m. and goes until everyone is done hunting and off the Refuge, usually around 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the refuge will mark and set up stands giving hunters the opportunity to visit the Refuge if they choose.

To request a volunteer sign-up sheet, call or text Randy at (218) 779-7408 or go to Survey Monkey and fill out the form with contact information and dates of availability at surveymonkey.com/r/Y66KMLS.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
