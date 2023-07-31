Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
4th annual United Way Fishing Tournament results

The two-day competition was a catch-photo-release tournament allowing any public lake in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing counties along with the Cass Lake chain to be fished.

United Way fishing tournament.jpg
Anglers young and old hit the lakes on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, for the 4th annual United Way Fishing Tournament.
File photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:47 PM

BEMIDJI — Anglers young and old hit the lakes on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, for the 4th annual United Way Fishing Tournament.

The two-day competition was a catch-photo-release tournament allowing any public lake in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing counties along with the Cass Lake chain to be fished.

The United Way of Bemidji Area along with the Lakes Area United Way teamed up this year to host the bass and walleye fishing tournament presented by Lueken’s Village Foods.

Here are the results from the weekend:

Walleye Winners

  • 1st place: Stephen Roller and Aaron Passas
  • 2nd place: Aaron Schmitz and Will Pappenfuss
  • 3rd place: Marty McSharry and James Foerenbacher
  • 4th place: Shawn and Jay Moran
  • 5th place: Andy Thomsen and Dom Broberg
  • 6th place: Scott Weaver and Andy Bautch
  • 7th place: Paul Schummer and Mike Amble
  • 8th place: Charli Flesch and Dan Fuller

Bass Winners

  • 1st place: Chad Foster and Keith Lumley
  • 2nd place: Ben Cumber and Matt Rousu
  • 3rd place: Joe Ohman and Sam Larson
  • 4th place: Tyler and Gary Winkka
  • 5th place: Cameron Grotjohn and Dominic Floria
  • 6th place: Matt and Mark Scheipeter
  • 7th place: Lindsey Luberda and Matt Gustafson
  • 8th place: Andy and Marc Anderson

Winners of the Northwoods Bait and Tackle Big Walleye Award went to Marty McSharry and James Foerenbacher at 12.92 pounds.
The Keg N' Cork Big Bass Award was presented to Chad Foster and Keith Lumley at 5.44 pounds and the Hard Times Smallest Stringers of Bass and Walleye went to Jason and Rivers Rylander.

Sawyer and Randy Reierson went home with the Kraus-Anderson Legacy Bass Award, Charli Flesch and Dan Fuller won the Target Walleye/Lindner Angling Edge Legacy Walleye Award and the Dick Beardsley Guide Service Legacy Award went to Cole and Cass Vanderlinden.

"The United Way of the Bemidji Area along with the Lakes Area United Way would like to thank Lueken’s Village Foods and the rest of the sponsors for a wonderful 4th annual fishing tournament," the release said.

