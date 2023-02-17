2nd annual Birchmont Winter Bash Ice Fishing Derby set for Saturday

BEMIDJI — Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge will host its second annual Birchmont Winter Bash Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 25, on Lake Bemidji.

With more than $45,000 worth of prizes this year and a whole selection of live music and fun family activities throughout the weekend, event organizer Doug Karle said he’s been planning the community fishing event for quite some time.

“Hopefully people just come out and have a good time hanging on the ice or inside the bar and we'll have campfires going,” Karle said. “We have over $45,000 worth of prizes this year ranging from fish houses, augers, cash and the list goes on. We have more prizes that are in the raffle as well like more cash, fishing equipment, cameras, bait and tackle, coolers, hats, heated jackets, fish finders and all kinds of fun stuff.”

The weekend's events kick off on Thursday, Feb. 23, with raffle drawings and drink and food specials. Friday’s events feature live music performances by Catching Clarity at 6:30 p.m. and Corey Medina at 9 p.m. A poker run will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and Bemidji Brewing will be doing a tap takeover.

“We have all kinds of events going on,” Karle added, “music under the tents, games, prizes, bonfires and lots of outdoor fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As fishing derby participants start the competition at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, there are plenty of other activities for attendees to enjoy starting with a craft show at 11 a.m followed by bingo in the bar at noon.

“We’ll have the craft show running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Karle said. “After the derby at 3 p.m., (The Acoustics) start playing in our tent out on the ice and the award ceremony will follow around 4:30 p.m. and after that, it’s just shenanigans.”

According to Karle, there are still a few spots open for the fishing derby. To save a slot, tickets are available at Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge, Northwoods Bait and Tackle, the Hatchet House and both Lueken's Village Foods locations.

For more information about the ice fishing derby, visit the Birchmont Winter Bash Fishing Derby’s Facebook page or call Ruttger’s at (218) 444-3463.