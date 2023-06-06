22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic set for June 10

BEMIDJI — The 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament is set for Saturday, June 10.

One hundred two-person teams will hit the water on Lake Bemidji for a one-day battle for the best prizes and the biggest walleyes.

Anglers will start their day at 7 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. The award ceremony will start around 4:30 p.m. at Paul Bunyan Park where the winners of the raffle giveaways and the tournament winners will be announced.

According to the KCWC website, tournament director John Marcum announced they have filled the 100-team field. Registration continues to be open for the waiting list and those who enter will be called on a first-come, first-served basis if any registered team drops out before June 10.

The tournament is a catch, take a photo and release tournament. Anglers will use a smartphone app called FishDonkey to record the fish size and send photographic proof to the officials before the fish is released to reduce fish mortality in lakes, a release said.

The KC Walleye Classic will give out multiple awards to participating anglers. The tournament champions will take home a check for $12,500 along with championship jackets and caps. Second place will receive $5,000 and third place will receive $3,700. Additional cash prizes will go to the top 15 finishers.

The grand raffle prize is a brand new 2023 Lund 1650 Angler tiller with a 50 HP Mercury ELHPT 4-stroke Outboard motor along with a Shorland’r bunk trailer, Terrova 55 PD Pilot trolling motor and a Humminbird Helix 7 Chirp Mega MDI GPS.

Other raffle prizes are to be drawn at 5:30 p.m. on the south shore of Lake Bemidji on Saturday.

Raffle tickets are $10 each. To buy KCWC boat raffle tickets, visit their website to see a list of sponsoring locations.

For more information about the KCWC fishing tournament or to register, visit kcwalleyeclassic.com or the KCWC Facebook page.