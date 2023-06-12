99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic results

Here's a look at the results from the 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic held on Saturday, June 10, on Lake Bemidji.

061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - 10.jpg
Anglers await the 7 a.m. start of the 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on Lake Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Today at 10:38 AM

BEMIDJI — Here's a look at the results from the 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic held on Saturday, June 10, on Lake Bemidji.

The Big Fish award went to Dan Fuller and Pat McSharry for their 28-inch walleye that weighed in at 9.156 pounds.

The Legacy Award for the highest-placing father/son team went to Dean and Toby Kvalevog who finished sixth overall.

Top 20 finishers

061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - 2.jpg
Dan Fuller, left, and Pat McSharry hold up their grand prize and Big Fish awards after winning the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Paul Bunyan Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

  1. Dan Fuller of Bemidji and Pat McSharry of St. Michael with 38.70 pounds.
  2. Kevin Ellis of Cass Lake and Joel Pemberton of Bemidji with 36.25 pounds.
  3. Carl Adams of Hines and Jason Kupcho of Blaine with 35.01 pounds.
  4. David Zothman of Laporte and James Foehrenbacher of Bemidji with 33.43 pounds.
  5. Aaron Schmitz of Bemidji and Tony Klaers of Bemidji with 32.63 pounds.
  6. Dean Kvalevog of Bemidii and Toby Kvalevog of Brainerd with 31.98 pounds.
  7. Todd Dankert of Oak Grove, Minn., and Brian Brosdahl of Max, Minn., with 30.38 pounds.
  8. Luke Hendricks of Bemidji and Brian Hendricks of Bemidji with 29.69 pounds.
  9. Robert Wagner of Moorhead and Dan Schultz of Frazee with 29.12 pounds.
  10. Zachary Posner of Bemidji and Daniel Posner of Bemidji with 29.08 pounds.
  11. Randy Klasen of Bemidji and Bruce Jean of Otsego with 28.99 pounds.
  12. Bret Setterholm of Perham and Mike Kerzman of Henning with 28.69 pounds.
  13. Scott Fogelson of Bemidji and Steve Fogelson of Bemidji with 28.17 pounds.
  14. Kiel Browne of Bemidji and Logan Olson of Bemidji with 27.74 pounds.
  15. Corbin Hime of Bemidji and Marv Sandbek of Braman, Okla., with 27.07 pounds.
  16. Jace Peterson of Bemidji and Charlie Peterson of Bemidji with 26.45 pounds.
  17. Rylee Curb of Bemidji and Kelly Curb of Bemidji with 25.29 pounds.
  18. Justin McKee of Bemidji and Mike McKee of Bemidji with 25.12 pounds.
  19. Aaron Templin of Bemidji and Paul Thorne of Cass Lake with 25.11 pounds.
  20. Terry Peterson of Bemidji and Nick Peterson of Bemidji with 23.85 pounds.
061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - LEAD.jpg
ADVERTISEMENT

Raffle winners

  • $100 Amy Tichy (Kelliher)
  • $100 Auston Zetah (Bemidji)
  • $100 Mike Cooper (Hibbing)
  • $100 Paul Nistler (Bemidji)
  • $100 Jackie Vanasse (Bemidji)
  • $100 Doug Cronemiller (Bemidji)
  • $100 Kathleen Malone (Chaska)
  • $100 Margaret Janke (Cass Lake)
  • $100 Shelly Hougen (Bemidji)
  • $100 Ashley Sorrels (Roseau)
  • $100 Melanie Crunden (Bemidji)
  • $100 Lloyd Fischer (Bemidji)
  • $100 Bill Beuning (Bemidji)
  • $100 Bobbi Moen (Bemidji)
  • $100 Brian Hiller (Bemidji)
  • $250 Seth Carlson (Bemidji)
  • $250 Jason Stanoch (Bemidji)
  • $500 Anna Grand (Bemidji)
  • $1,000 Carson Liapis (Bemidji)
  • Weber grill donated by Ace Hardware went to Asher Straus (Bemidji)
  • 2023 Lund boat with a Mercury motor and Shoreland’r trailer went to Ted Brown
061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - 14.jpg
A raffle winner is handed their prize during the 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament take their chairs on stage on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Paul Bunyan Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
