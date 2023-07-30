Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship

BEMIDJI -- Golfers grumble over double bogeys, but if they come early in match play, they can be overcome. That’s what happened to Nick Schaefer on Saturday in the men’s championship final of the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Schaefer, the top qualifier and No. 2 seed, bounced back from an early 2-down deficit to defeat 13th-seeded Jake Skarperud 2-and-1. The three-time champion from Grand Forks, N.D., did it with six birdies in his last nine holes to take down his third Skarperud brother of the week. He opened with a 3-and-2 win over Zach and defeated Alex 1-up in the quarterfinals. The Schaefer and Skarperud families are close friends.

“I’ve been coming here for 20 years. It’s my favorite week of the year,” Schaefer said. “I look forward to it every year. It’s just ultra sweet when you can close. Obviously it’s bittersweet to beat somebody that you know, but at the end of the day, you want to win.”

“Nick and all the Schaefers are really good family friends of ours,” Skarperud added. "They’re awesome people, and I’m glad I was able to play Nick in the finals.”

Jake Skarperud lines up his putt on the eighth green during the men's championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

In Saturday morning’s semifinals, the 33-year-old Schaefer drained a lengthy birdie putt on the 18th hole to get past former University of Minnesota standout Jon DuToit of Victoria. Meanwhile, Jake Skarperud continued his weeklong dominance with a 5-and-3 semifinal win over Bemidji's Matthew Gregg. After a 2-and-1 win in the first round, Skarperud won his next two matches in 13 holes and only went to 15 against Gregg.

“I played really well the last few days,” said Skarperud, 20, who will soon begin his sophomore season on the North Dakota State golf team. “I was 5 or 6 under each round without any bogeys. It definitely gives me some confidence going into this fall season. Today was just a grind.”

Schaefer made his first double bogey on the par-3 second hole after his tee shot plugged in a bunker. Skarperud made a nice par-saving putt on 3, then went 2-up after Schaefer’s drive on 4 resulted in a lost ball and led to another double bogey.

Schaefer got one back with a par on No. 6, but Skarperud regained his 2-up lead with a winning birdie on No. 8.

Nick Schaefer, left, shakes hands with Jake Skarperud on the 17th green after Schaefer won the men's championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

That’s when Schaefer caught fire. He matched Skarperud’s birdie on No. 9, then won 10, 12 and 14 with birdies to take his first lead of the match at 1-up. His tee shot on the par-3 14th rolled past the hole to about 18 inches. Both golfers birdied 15, and Schaefer went 2-up with another birdie on 16. The match ended when both parred 17.

“I just started playing a little better,” said Schaefer, who also won men’s titles in 2015 and 2018. “It takes a lot to get to Saturday, and even though I had one or two bad holes, you just go on from there.”

Playing in the same group, Ian Simonich of Moorhead edged Lukas Justesen of Detroit Lakes in 19 holes to win the men’s consolation title.

Jake Skarperud tees off at hole No. 8 during the men's championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nick Schaefer tees off at hole No. 7 during the men's championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Lukas Justesen chips out of the bunker at hole No. 11 during the men's consolation championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer