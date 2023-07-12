Natalie Martin paces Junior PGA Championship field
STILLWATER – Another local youth golfer led the pack at the 12&U Junior PGA Championship at Applewood Hills Golf Course last Wednesday.
Park Rapids’ Natalie Martin finished 16-over-par, finishing in first place in her division by five strokes. She beat out Kenley Cole and Allison Deutsch, who rounded out the top three place winners. Martin made four pars during her 18-hole round.
