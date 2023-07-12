Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Natalie Martin paces Junior PGA Championship field

Park Rapids’ Natalie Martin finished 16-over-par, finishing in first place in her division by five strokes.

071523.S.BP.NATALIEMARTIN.jpg
Natalie Martin, left, took first place in the MN 12&amp;U Junior PGA Championship golf tournament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Applewood Hills Golf Course in Stillwater.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:56 AM

STILLWATER – Another local youth golfer led the pack at the 12&U Junior PGA Championship at Applewood Hills Golf Course last Wednesday.

Park Rapids’ Natalie Martin finished 16-over-par, finishing in first place in her division by five strokes. She beat out Kenley Cole and Allison Deutsch, who rounded out the top three place winners. Martin made four pars during her 18-hole round.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
071523.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Fisher Ganske, Ryan Loewe.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Centaurs get back on track, sweep Buzz in Sub-State 14 showdown
15h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
071223.S.BP.JRLEGIONBASE Brailen Lussier.jpg
Sports
Woodpeckers sweep Moorhead, garner momentum ahead of Sub-State
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
071223.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Jonathen Feda.jpg
Sports
‘Young Guns’ shine, win four races at Bemidji Speedway
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Greater Tuna1.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Greater Tuna' 2-person comedy opens July 14 at Bemidji's Chief Theater
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council inches closer to adopting code of conduct
1d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
Body of Walker fisherman recovered from Leech Lake
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Greater Bemidji web art 2023 copy.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report