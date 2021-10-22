SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Bemidji-area racer Travis Olafson secured the Wissota Hornet national championship last weekend in Superior, Wis., during the final races of the season.

Olafson not only finished the racing campaign with the national title, but he was also crowned the Minnesota state champion, Bemidji Speedway track champion and Grand Rapids Speedway track champion.

Olafson raced in 38 events over the summer. He picked up 13 wins, 29 top-five finishes and 34 top-10 marks to take the season points title. A total of 206 racers competed in the Hornet class nationally.

In addition to Olafson’s national title, a number of Bemidji Speedway regulars claimed top-10 national honors in other classes.

In the Wissota Pure Stocks, Michael Roth placed third, Austin Carlson fourth, Dusty Caspers sixth and Josh Berg 10th.

In the Wissota Mod Fours, Skyler Smith finished fifth while Dean Larson took seventh.

In the Wissota Super Stocks, Dalton Carlson finished 10th.

To put a bow on the season, Bemidji Speedway will be celebrating the 2021 festivities with its end-of-year Speedway Awards Banquet on Dec. 18 at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

The night begins with a 5 p.m. happy hour and a 6 p.m. dinner, with all the awards to follow.