A record-setting 162 cars filled the pits to capacity on Saturday with eight classes racing, including the Northern Renegade Winged and Wingless Sprints.

A few drivers highlighted the races with clean sweeps on the weekend: Shane Sabraski in both the Wissota Super Stocks and Modifieds, Skyler Smith in the Wissota Mod Fours, Justin Barsness in the Wissota Hornets and Gary James Nelson in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s action.

Wissota Pure Stocks Feature

After Kevin Baumgarner won the initial feature race on Saturday, 16 pure stocks opened the second day of stampede action with Josh Berg on the pole and Chad Tabaka outside. Berg raced into the lead with others closing behind him, but Berg held his line and picked up the feature win. Baumgarner moved up to take second with Sammy Blevins third.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Conrad Schwinn won Saturday’s race, but Travis Klein had the early advantage on Sunday. Within a few laps, however, Shannah George raced up and, with an inside move, took the lead from Klein. Following a few more moves inside the top three, George picked up the win ahead of Gordon Hunter in second and Kalin Honer in third.

Northern Renegade Winged Sprints Feature

Saturday’s race featured a “wingless” version, with Paul Schultz taking the win, but the Renegade sprints added the wings for day two of the stampede. Chris Lewis was on the pole and Adam Sobolik outside, and the track was fast and furious as the big wheels pounded the corners of the dirt track. Sobolik raced high, battling Mark Chevalier for the lead, and Sobolik won the fight for the checkered flag. Chevalier was second and Jamie Ogston third.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Gary James Nelson won Saturday’s melee, and 24 cars were back on the track Sunday. Nelson again powered ahead after winning a three-wide battle, but a multi-car crash stopped the race as track personnel untangled the mess in turns three and four. When racing resumed, Nelson charged to his second feature win of the weekend. Alan Olafson raced hard to take second with Aaron Blacklance, Joey LaValley and Jeff Reed rounding out the top five.

Wissota Hornets Feature

Justin Barsness was Saturday’s winner, and he sat on the pole on Sunday. Brooke Vernlund claimed the early advantage, but when her hornet slid up high in turn two, Barsness grabbed the opportunity for the lead. He finished strong to sweep the hornet class over the weekend, while Jacob Aarhus was second and DeJay Jarecki third.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Skyler Smith won Saturday’s race, and he was in contention again on Sunday. He raced side-by-side with Blake Erickson, the two putting on a show for the opening lap, but Smith ultimately took the lead. Smith wouldn’t be denied from there, and he finished off the clean sweep in first place. Erickson was second with Dustin Holtquist third.

Wissota Modified Feature

On Saturday, Shane Sabraski won the A Mods race, and he was back in the thick of things on Sunday. He raced to an early lead with Erick Thiesse and Weston Ramsrud chasing, while Josh Beaulieu started in the very last spot but made up ground with each lap. The laps ultimately ran out, though, as Sabraski claimed the win again. Tyler Peterson placed second, ahead of Rick Jacobson, Beaulieu and Alan Bohlman.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Shane Sabraski made a Victory Lane appearance on Saturday, and he looked to do the same on Sunday. Nic Jacobson had the early edge over Doug VanMill, Mikey Vajdl, Sabraski and Tim Carlson. After several spins and restarts, Sabraski went on the move. He raced up high and passed VanMill down the front straight for second, then beat out Jacobson for the lead and the victory. Jacobson finished second with Vajdl, Dylan Nelson and Matt Sparby in the top five, ending the 42nd annual Paul Bunyan Stampede.