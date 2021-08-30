BEMIDJI -- On the final night of regular season racing, Bemidji Speedway crowned its 2021 champions in all seven classes on Sunday.

The champions are: Conrad Schwinn in the Bemidji Mini Stocks, Travis Olafson in the Wissota Hornets, Michael Roth in the Wissota Pure Stocks, Skyler Smith in the Wissota Mod Fours, Jeff Reed in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Matt Sparby in the Wissota Super Stocks and Josh Beaulieu in the Wissota Modifieds.

Racers also made up postponements from last week’s rainouts, and the Outlaw Mini Mods joined the action on Sunday with Ben Kraus taking the checkered flag.

The racing season will conclude with the 42nd annual Paul Bunyan Stampede on Sept. 25-26.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Billy Binkley and Al Sadek led the pures on track, and Sadek soon raced ahead of Kade Leeper, Deryk Weleski, Josh Berg and current point leader Michael Roth. Roth quickly raced up on the back straight and passed Weleski for fourth. Leeper had taken over the lead as Roth passed both Berg and Sadek for second, and Roth continued forward inside. Roth ultimately passed Leeper for the win and clinched the season points championship.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Haley Jones and Brooke Vernlund led the way onto the track. Vernlund raced to the lead followed by Jones, Ellen Lange, Lucy LaValley and Travis Olafson. Vernlund led the entire race until the last lap, when she slid up high in turn two. LaValley was in position to grab the lead and race to her first-ever feature win. Behind LaValley, it was Brooke Vernlund, Olafson, Lange and Megan Vernlund in the top five. Olafson was crowned the season points champion.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

While Chad Puschinsky and Connor Drewry led the Midwest Modified onto the track, it was Aaron Blacklance who secured the lead ahead of them. After a restart, Blacklance held his line over the hard-charging Jeff Reed and Alan Olafson. The top five raced bumper-to-bumper after another caution, but Blacklance wouldn’t be denied en route to the win. Reed, Puschinsky, Brandon Bahr and Olafson filled out the top five. Reed picked up the season points championship. Doyle Erickson also won the Midwest Modified make-up race.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Gordon Hunter sat on the pole, with Cory Nelson to his right, and Hunter took command of the lead ahead of Nelson, Brandon Hunter, Kalin Honer and Ashton Schwinn. Schwinn worked his way into third, but he was soon outdone by John Current, who zipped ahead and into the lead. Current picked up the feature win, while Conrad Schwinn, Ashton Schwinn, Gordon Hunter and Honer filled in the top-five spots. Conrad Schwinn claimed the season points championship after also winning the make-up race.

Wissota Modified Feature

Davey Mills and Doyle Erickson led the pack of Modifieds to the green flag, and Mills secured the lead ahead of Josh Beaulieu, Erickson, Lance Schilling and Ricky Jacobson. Schilling raced inside to take third, and Jacobson made a pass for fourth, but nobody was stopping Mills from crossing the finish line in first. Beaulieu was second, Schilling third, Jacobson fourth and Erickson fifth. Beaulieu claimed the season points championship, as well.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Conrad Schwinn raced to the early lead, and he held his spot after a caution brought out the yellow flag. Behind him were Blake Erickson, Skyler Smith, Nic McCann and Dean Larson. Erickson challenged Smith for second, but Smith held off the charge as Schwinn flew to the feature win. Smith, Landyn Randt, Erickson and Larson filled in the top-five spots. Smith, who also won the make-up race, was named the season points champion.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

The final race of the regular season saw Matt Sparby racing up from his fourth-row starting spot to reach the front of the pack. Dalton Carlson was in the lead, but Sparby challenged him as frontrunners Nic Jacobson and Garrett Masurka dropped back. Sparby showed his power on the front straight, taking the lead and racing to a sizable win over Carlson, Blake Higginbotham, Brandon Bahr and Doug VanMill. Sparby claimed the season points championship, as well. Carlson was also the winner of the make-up race.