BEMIDJI -- Rainfall put a damper on the action at Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, but the Pure Stocks, Hornets and Midwest Modifieds still snuck in their races as part of Fan Appreciation Night.

For the four remaining classes, their races shift to next week for a double feature night.

The makeup races will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, with the track championship races to follow as the final night of action for the regular season.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Fourteen Wissota Pure Stocks roared onto the track, led by Bonnie Farrington and Deryk Weleski. Weleski raced to the early advantage, followed by Austin Carlson, Josh Berg, Farrington and Chad Tabaka. Carlson charged inside in turn three and captured the lead, while Berg powered ahead into second. Berg then challenged Carlson for the lead as the two raced side-by-side down the back straight, and Carlson held the lead before a caution in turn two slowed the race. Carlson resumed control on the restart, but the green flag also allowed Michael Roth an opportunity to cruise into second. Carlson picked up the feature win ahead of Roth, but Roth still holds a three-point advantage over Carlson in the season points total. Kade Leeper finished third, Berg fourth and Weleski fifth in the race.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Derek Wangberg and Cody Davis led the night’s second feature onto the track, but it was Megan Vernlund who raced inside and took the lead on lap one. Vernlund soon pulled away from the field, while a four-car war for second place ensued between Travis Olafson, Dannie Burkholder and Davis racing three-wide and Chad Reller close behind. Vernlund cruised to the win, while the rest of the field shaked out with Olafson, Burkholder, Reller and Davis respectively filling out the top-five spots.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

The Wissota Midwest Modified drove on the track as the skies darkened and raindrops started falling. Jason LaValley was on the poll, and he drove off quickly to the lead. Brennan Schmidt pursued in second, followed by Bill Beaulieu, Jeff Reed and Joey LaValley. Alan Olafson soon raced up side-by-side with Reed, vying for third and soon capturing the position. Jason LaValley was up to a huge lead when the track became too slick to race on. The race was ultimately stopped and Jason LaValley declared the winner. Schmidt was second, while Olafson, Reed and Brandon Bahr also finished in the top five.