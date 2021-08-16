BEMIDJI -- The 2021 season is winding down at Bemidji Speedway, as it hosted its third-to-last regular season race on Sunday. Even so, there was plenty of action on the track with 87 zooming cars as part of Kids Night.

The track will next host Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, Aug. 22. Fans can support their favorite driver by getting a special ticket from them with the driver’s name -- with a cost of $7 for adults instead of the normal $10 -- and the driver who brings in the most fans will win a $300 gift certificate to Reds Racing Supplies.

The regular season concludes Sunday, Aug. 29, before the 42nd annual Paul Bunyan Stampede on Sept. 25-26.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Deryk Weleski sat on the pole for the opening race, and he powered to the lead ahead of Landon Gross, Dusty Caspers, Michael Roth and Josh Berg. Several battles ensued within the top five, including a low Caspers pass for second, but it wasn’t until after a caution that Weleski was challenged for the lead. Roth moved to the outside and passed both Caspers and Weleski, winning the feature. Behind Weleski and Caspers were Al Sadek Sr. and Berg rounding out the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

As the green flag waved, pole sitter Kalin Honer led the way ahead of Conrad Schwinn, Cory Nelson, Travis Klein and Ashton Schwinn. Conrad Schwinn went low in turn three and took over the lead, and he quickly crossed the finish line for the feature win. Honer, Nelson, Ashton Schwinn and Shannon George followed in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Connor Drewry seized the early lead ahead of Jason LaValley, Brandon Bahr, Jeff Reed and Taylor Jacobson. Drewry and LaValley put on a show for the fans, with Drewry hugging the inside line and LaValley working high for several laps of side-by-side racing. After a few cautions, Jeff Reed challenged the leaders as the top five shifted with each lap. Reed eventually took over first with Bahr right on his tail, and Reed went on to claim the checkered flag in a heated race. Joey LaValley, Jacobson and Alan Olafson finished out the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Brooke Vernlund and Chad Reller started on the first row, and the two battled three-wide with Travis Olafson for the early lead while Lucy LaValley threw herself into the mix, as well. Olafson raced up top and took the top spot, while Reller slid into second and Vernlund third, but Danny Burkholder moved up into second soon after. A red flag stopped the race after Josey LaValley rolled her car, though she was not hurt. When racing resumed, Olafson drove into Victory Lane while Burkholder, Vernlund, Aidan Helwig and Caylyn Binkley took top-five honors.

Wissota Modified Feature

Alex Johnson led the first lap, while Lance Schilling charged up from the second row and into the runner-up spot. Schilling raced inside down the back straight and into the lead, while Davey Mills pursued in second. Schilling ultimately drove away from the field for the feature win, while Mills, Matt Fullerton, Doyle Erickson and Josh Beaulieu rounded out the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Jonathon Feda and Conrad Schwinn brought the field to the green flag, and Schwinn roared ahead for the early lead on a tight bunch of Skyler Smith, Feda, Dean Larson and Blake Erickson. After Smith spun into a caution, Schwinn again pulled away with a big lead over Nick McCann and Larson in second and third, respectively. Schwinn cruised to the victory, while McCann, Larson, Erickson and Smith held on for top-five spots.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Doug VanMill and Garret Masurka led the final group to the track, and VanMill sped out in front right away. VanMill held the lead through a few cautions as other top-five spots swapped hands, and VanMill fended off Masurka, Tim Carlson, John Farrington and Matt Sparby behind him. Masurka ultimately slipped up, bringing on another caution, and VanMill took the checkered flag once racing resumed. Carlson was second, ahead of Farrington, Sparby and Brandon Bahr.