BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Speedway hosted the second annual Dean Olafson Memorial Race on Sunday, honoring an avid racer in the Bemidji area for many years until his death in March 2020.

The action resumes at Bemidji Speedway Sunday, Aug. 15, with another Kids Night. The “Box Car Races” will follow on Aug. 22, where kids can bring their cardboard “box cars” to the track.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

With a $1,000 purse on the line, Al Sadek Sr. was on the pole and powered into the early lead. Terry Blacklance, Dusty Caspers, Cory Jorgenson and Kyle Davis followed. Caspers won a three-wide battle for second place as Sadek distanced himself, and after a caution, he again raced on ahead. Sadek held his line and took the checkered flag while Michael Roth placed second after a battle with Jorgenson. Behind Jorgenson were Caspers and Kade Leeper in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Kalin Honer and Ashton Schwinn led the way onto the track, and Schwinn grabbed first place ahead of Honer, Brandon Hunter, Travis Klein and Conrad Schwinn. Conrad Schwinn made steady progress toward the front and began chasing Ashton, his son, for the lead. The father-son duel finished off the race, with the younger claiming victory over his father. Ashton Schwinn grabbed his second win of the season while Conrad Schwinn, Honer, Hayden Engen and Tyler Winter rounded out the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Jason LaValley was on the pole and Tyler Vernon outside for a strong field of Midwest Modifieds. Vernon powered to the lead with Jason LaValley, Joey LaValley, Terry Nelson and Alan Olafson following suit in the top five before the caution flag came out. On the restart, Vernon built a large lead while the next four cars battled tightly. Vernon sped to the checkered flag while Jason LaValley, Aaron Blacklance, Joey LaValley, Olafson and Brandon Bahr followed. Jason LaValley was disqualified for missing the tech inspection.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Twenty-four cars took to the track in pursuit of a $500 purse, and Lucy LaValley and Brooke Vernlund started in prime position at the start. Travis Olafson, the son of Dean Olafson and the sponsor of the race, placed himself in the last position to start. Justin Barsness, Jacob Aarhus and Logan Sathre chased LaValley and Vernlund, and ultimately Barsness grabbed the top spot. After a caution, Aarhus made the move to first as he passed LaValley and then Barsness, and he cruised to Victory Lane. Barsness, Justin Schelitzche, LaValley and Alex Aderman followed in the top five. Aderman failed the tech inspection, moving Olafson into fifth.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Blake Higginbotham swept up the early lead from pole sitter Jeffrey Frey, while Matt Sparby, Nick Oreskovich and Shane Sabraski chased behind. Kevin Burdick quickly raced up into second, while Sparby fended him off while making the move to first. After a caution, Burdick challenged Sparby and ultimately took the lead and then the checkered flag. Sabraski was tight on his rear bumper at the finish line while Sparby, John Farrington and Tim Carlson finished in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

After just one lap, 14-year-old Landyn Randt controlled the lead over first-row starters Dean Shaver and Dean Larson. Josh Sautbine raced up to challenge Randt for the lead, but the latter held his ground to keep a hold on first. Randt was steady on a restart following a caution, and he went on to claim the win. Sautbine, Syler Smith, Shaver and Larson finished in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

Weston Ramsrud and Doyle Erickson led the final pack of racers onto the track. After an early caution, Josh Beaulieu won a three-wide battle for the lead as Shane Sabraski charged up into second. Tyler Peterson was on the move, passing several cars from his fourth-row starting spot. He climbed into third place, and he soon found himself in a three-wide battle for the lead. Down low, Peterson claimed the top spot in impressive fashion, and Sabraski raced into second on the front straight. Peterson made it to the finish line in first while Sabraski, Beaulieu, Tyler Kaeter and Devin Fouquette filled in the top-five spots.