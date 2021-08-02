The WTH Racing Team distributed 125 backpacks to fans with plenty of other prizes awarded throughout the night.

Next week’s “Dean Olafson Memorial Pure Stock and Hornet Race” will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, and the final Kids Night of the summer will be Sunday, Aug. 12.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Bonnie Farrington led the opening race onto the track with Josh Berg to her right. Berg powered to the early lead, while Michael Roth, Dusty Caspers and Deryk Weleski put on a three-wide show on the back straight. Kade Leeper started in the fourth row, worked his way through traffic and into the top five after a caution. On the restart, Berg raced away for the win, with Austin Carlson, Devyn Weleski, Leeper and Roth rounding out the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

John Current raced into the early lead with Cory Nelson, Kalin Honer and Brandon Hunter chasing. Conrad Schwinn raced into the lead pack and challenged Current for the lead, but contact brought out the yellow caution flag and sent Schwinn tailback for the restart. After the green flag waved again, the Nelson and Kalin Honer cars slowed and pulled into the infield with mechanical issues. Current won the race but failed the tech inspection, and so Brandon Hunter claimed the win. Ashton Schwinn was second with Travis Klein, Travis Winter and Conrad Schwinn in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

Chad Puschinsky was on the pole, and he used the edge for the early lead. Alan Olafson was on the move from fifth, sliding up to the top side of the track and passing cars until only Puschinsky remained ahead of him. After a restart, Olafson again drove high and passed Puschinsky for the lead, while Jeff Reed also sped into second. Olafson ran to the checkered flag, and Reed, Terry Nelson, Brandon Bahr and Harley Kroening filled out the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

In the night’s largest field of cars, 18 Wissota Hornets buzzed on track with Ruby Eggebraaten and Cody Davis up front. Eggebraaten grabbed the early lead, and Megan Vernlund raced up into second as Chad Reller, Eathan Newman and Davis followed behind. Following a caution, Eggebraaten’s Hornet slowed on the back straight and dropped out of the race. Newman charged into the lead, ultimately picking up his first feature win at Bemidji Speedway. Peyton Edelman, Lucy LaValley, Reller and Caylyn Binkley took home top-five honors.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Kevin Bahr and John Farrington led the field on the track, and Farrington grabbed control at the green flag. A crash involving multiple cars forced a restart, but Farrington protected his top spot by racing out in front of Dalton Carlson, Matt Sparby, Shane Sabraski and Garrett Masurka. Sabraski worked high and low, and then side-by-side, with the leader before finally taking the lead on the back straight and cruising to victory. Farrington, Carlson, Nic Jacobson and Masurka trailed in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Jonathon Feda and Landyn Randt were up front for the start, and Randt powered to the early lead. Randt raced out to a big advantage before a caution, and on the restart, Randt led Nick McCann, Conrad Schwinn, Blake Erickson and Josh Sautbine. The top five shifted around, even forcing another caution as drivers battled, but nobody could stop Randt from claiming the win. Schwinn, McCann, Erickson and Mike Hart filled out the top-five spots.

Wissota Modified Feature

Lance Schilling powered into the early lead with Scott Engholm, Shane Sabraski, Josh Beaulieu and Bob Broking following in the top five. Schilling built up a big lead, but soon Sabraski made up ground each lap before finally catching Schilling as the field began to spread out around the track. Sabraski passed Schilling on the low side and created some distance, and Engholm even passed by Schilling to claim second. Sabraski took the final checkered flag of the night while Engholm, Schilling, Broking and Beaulieu clinched top-five finishes.