BEMIDJI -- When spectators come out to Bemidji Speedway on any given Sunday, they’ll hear a large group of fans cheering on their favorite drivers. One of the biggest cheers is when the “Pookie Strong Race Team” drivers come on track.

“Pookie” is the nickname for Kaitlyn Hunter, a 6-year-old girl who happens to love race cars and watching races. She has been coming to races most of her young life and can be seen cheering on her own special team of drivers whenever she is home from the hospital.

On Aug. 14, 2018, Pookie was taken to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul for an MRI because she was complaining of neck pain. During the MRI, the brain surgeon came out and told the family one of the worst things any parent can hear: “They found a mass on her brain.”

Pookie was immediately admitted to the hospital and had brain surgery the following day.

After her surgery, Pookie developed posterior fossa syndrome and couldn’t talk or walk. Her pathology report came back as medulloblastoma, which is the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children.

Pookie was sent to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for her chemotherapy treatments. She had three induction rounds, followed by three high-dose chemo treatments and then stem cell transplant. She completed her chemo treatments in May 2019.

Pookie was doing well and returned to school at Solway Elementary, but on March 30, 2021, the Hunter family got the news: “It’s back.”

Their oncologist recommended radiation treatments, so Pookie went through 30 sessions of photon radiation. On July 12, she had another MRI and will be admitted to the hospital to restart chemotherapy, three times a month for six months.

Family and friends miss “Pookie” at the races, along with all her excitement and her smiling face. But she is well represented on the track with “Pookie Strong” signs and stickers on cars up and down the pits.

Four cars all race for Pookie. The list includes her father, Brandon Hunter, her grandfather, Gordon Hunter, and Kalin Honer, who are all mainstays. Additionally, Kaylie Winge and Justin Honer share race duties in the mini stock class and are also Pookie Strong racers.

While many at the race track have their own favorites, everyone is pulling for Pookie in her cancer battle.

To help the Hunter family with medical expenses, readers can make a donation on Pookie’s GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/pookie-strong.