Nineteen of the best Wissota Modified drivers in the Midwest didn’t disappoint, and neither did the other classes in front of a packed grandstand.

The Wissota Mod Fours took the night off and will return with next week’s action, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Dusty Caspers and Kade Leeper were in the front row after a crash. With the green flag waving, Caspers grabbed the early lead, but he slipped up high turn two and dropped back to third behind Leeper and Michael Roth. Caspers managed to retake second, but Leeper drove to his first feature win of 2021. Caspers, Roth, Jared Miller and Austin Carlson filled the top-five spots.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Brandon Hunter held the pole and powered to the lead, ahead of Ashton Schwinn, Conrad Schwinn, Kalin Honer and Gordon Hunter. Conrad Schwinn raced out of turn four with the lead with Honer close behind, and the laps passed quickly in the flag-to-flag race. Charging out of the last turn, Honer got around Conrad Schwinn as the latter was caught in lapped traffic, and Honer took the checkered flag in a wild finish. Conrad Schwinn, Ashton Schwinn, Travis Klein and Gordon Hunter made it into the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

With the green flag waving, Connor Drewry was out front with Harley Kroening, Jeff Reed, Darrin Lawler and Wyatt Boyum trailing. Drewry was steady and fast out front and held his position through several cautions and restarts. Reed was on the move, racing high into second. After a caution, Alan Olafson moved up from deep in the pack until he was racing for the lead. On the last lap, he passed Reed for the top spot and picked up the win. Reed, Kroening, Doyle Erickson and Michael Jacobson finished in the top five.

Advantage RV Modified Tour Feature

Tyler Peterson was on the pole for the headlining race of the night. He seized control of the lead with Bob Broking, Johnny Broking, Shane Sabraski and Josh Beaulieu trailing. Peterson was out to a big lead as the battle to watch was with the Brokings and Sabraski fighting for second, which Sabraski ultimately won. Sabraski was later sent tailback for a restart, though, while Peterson and Johnny Broking fought for first. Peterson slowed just enough in turns three and four for Johnny Broking to catch him on the high side to capture the checkered flag by inches. Bob Broking, Ryan Gierke and Zack Johnson also took top-five honors.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Malakai Wilson started on the pole with Brooke Vernlund outside, and Vernlund powered to the early lead. Following a caution, Vernlund was sent tailback for the restart, and Payton Edelman used the restart to his advantage by taking the lead from Wilson. Travis Olafson followed into second, then soon zipped into the lead as Edelman dropped back late. Eathan Newman was second with Wilson, Caylyn Binkley and Lucy LaValley in the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Garrett Masurka took control early with Tim Carlson, Dalton Carlson, Nathan Higginbotham and Shane Sabraski in the top five. While up front, Tim Carlson passed Masurka in turns three and four for the lead. Following a caution and restart, Sabraski moved up high and worked his way around Masurka as Dalton Carlson stole the lead from his father Tim. Sabraski returned up high and raced past both Carlsons to move into first and claim the final feature of the night. Dalton Carlson was second with Tim Carlson third. Matt Sparby and Brandon Bahr rounded out the top five.