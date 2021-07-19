BEMIDJI -- Bemidji mayor Jorge Prince was on hand at Bemidji Speedway on Sunday to welcome workers, fans and racers at Union Workers Night at the track.

Eighty-four cars took part in the night’s festivities. The Advantage RV Mod Tour will add to the action Sunday, July 25, for next week’s races, starting at 5 p.m.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

A caution-filled race slowed the opening action. After multiple spins, cautions and restarts, Josh Berg claimed the advantage over Dusty Caspers and Michael Roth. Austin Carlson and Kade Leeper avoided some of the carnage and raced to top-five spots from deep in the pack. Another caution waved with debris on track, and Berg pitted and returned tailback. On the restart, Roth grabbed the lead and picked up the win. Caspers, Carlson, Leeper and Margo Butcher rounded out the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Brandon Hunter led the Bemidji Mini Stocks to the starting line with Travis Klein and Cory Nelson trailing. Nelson powered up and quickly made two passes for the lead. A few cars tangled into a caution, and after another caution and restart, Conrad Schwinn took advantage by seizing the lead and claiming the win. Shannon George made great gains late for second place, while Klein, Brandon Hunter and Gordon Hunter finished in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Terry Nelson held the pole for the start of the Midwest Modifieds, but Connor Drewry jumped out to first early on. Jeff Reed quickly powered up on the high side and passed Drewry for the lead in turns three and four. Following a caution, Joey LaValley found an opening in turn one to pass both Drewry and Nelson for second. LaValley challenged Reed for the lead, but Reed held on and raced to the checkered flag. LaValley, Brandon Bahr, Alan Olafson and Schmidt made up the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Josey LaValley and Caylyn Binkley led the increasingly popular Wissota Hornets onto the track. Binkley powered to the lead with LaValley a close second. As Peyton Edelman raced high in corners three and four to move into third place, Travis Olafson raced up into fourth. Edelman powered down the front straight to take the lead after a caution, and Olafson pursued into second. A good duel developed with Edelman holding on for his first-ever feature win. Olafson, Binkley, Curtis Huseth and LaValley also took home top-five honors.

Wissota Superstock Feature

Doug VanMill grabbed control early with Garrett Masurka close behind and looking for an opening. Tim Carlson raced up into third with Matt Sparby and Brandon Bahr in the top five. The laps ticked off as the race went flag-to-flag with no cautions, allowing VanMill to secure his victory. Masurka finished second with Carlson third, Sparby fourth and Bahr fifth.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Mike Hart jumped into the early lead, while Nick McCann pulled up into second. Dean Larson, Skyler Smith and Conrad Schwinn kept close in the top five. McCann snuck ahead with the lead when Hart slipped a bit high in turn two, but Hart came back to regain the lead in the same lap. Others jockeyed for position among the top five, including a door-to-door race between Larson and Smith that Smith eventually won. Hart claimed victory in the race, while McCann, Smith, Larson and Blake Erickson rounded out the best five.

Wissota Modified Feature

Doyle Erickson and John Farrington led the charge down the front straight in the final race of the evening. Erickson took the lead over Devin Fouquette, while Farrington dropped to third. Following a restart for a tangle between Matt Fullerton and Alex Johnson, Erickson led the restart and felt Fouquette and Farrington battling for second behind him. Erickson ultimately reached Victory Lane, while Fouquette, Josh Beaulieu, Tyler Kaeter and Farrington grabbed top-five honors.