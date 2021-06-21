The start to the 2021 season at Bemidji Speedway couldn’t have been more exciting.

The first four race nights saw huge car counts and outstanding crowds in the grandstands. It looked like the biggest and best was yet to come on Kids Night on Sunday, June 20. But the much-needed rain the region was looking forward to came at an inopportune time for race fans.

Steady rains throughout the day forced the postponement of the first of two Kids Nights until a race day to be determined in July.

The AFCO Race of Champions qualifier for the Wissota classes will be held at Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, June 27. Winners earn the right to compete at the Wissota 100 later in the fall. Races get the green flag at 5 p.m.

Current top 5 in season points in each class

Bemidji Mini Stocks

1-#6 Conrad Schwinn 429

2-#115 Kalin Honer 409

3-#3d Ashton Schwinn 374

4-#15 Gordon Hunter 369

5-#11k Travis Klein 369





Wissota Hornets

1-#53 Ross Magnuson 387

2-#00 Travis Olafson 386

3-#10 Aiden Helwig 384

4-#23 Malakai Wilson 360

5-#6 Ruby Eggebraaten 358





Wissota Midwest Modifieds

1-#2 Jeff Reed 438

2-#77 Alan Olafson 377

3-#29x Brandon Bahr 370

4-#57 Blake Higginbotham 364

5-#11 Joey LaValley 350





Wissota Mod Fours

1-#37 Dean Larson 423

2-#16 Skyler Smith 402

3-#6 Conrad Schwinn 396

4-#99jr Blake Erickson 380

5-#5jf Jonathon Feda 354





Wissota Pure Stocks

1-#66 Michael Roth 407

2-#35 Josh Berg 397

3-#3 Kade Leeper 391

4-#4 Al Sadek 391

5-#57 Austin Carlson 388





Wissota Super Stocks

1-#32 Nicholas Jacobson 408

2-#81x Matt Sparby 397

3-#57 Dalton Carlson 381

4-#26m Garrett Masurka 346

5-#7 Tim Carlson 344





Wissota Modifieds

1-#22B Josh Beaulieu 424

2-#22M Davey Mills 419

3-#43 Lance Schilling 388

4-#34 Scott Engholm 379

5-#69 Doyle Erickson 362