Bemidji Speedway presented the 2020 season award winners during race intermission on Sunday, June 13.
Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer |
Pictured are 2020 Bemidji Mini Stocks award winners (from left): season points champion Billy Foster, second-place Conrad Schwinn, third-place John Current, fourth-place Ashton Schwinn and fifth-place Brandon Puschinsky. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)
Pictured are 2020 Wissota Hornets award winners (from left): season points champion Travis Olafson, third-place Jordan Thayer, fourth-place Lucy LaValley and fifth-place Aiden Helwig. Not pictured is second-place Curtis Huseth. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)
Pictured are 2020 Wissota Pure Stocks award winners (from left): season points champion Kade Leeper, second-place Josh Berg, third-place Austin Carlson and fifth-place Devyn Weleski. Not pictured is fourth-place Al Sadek. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)
Pictured are 2020 Wissota Mod Fours award winners (from left): season points champion Blake Erickson, second-place Dean Larson, third-place Conrad Schwinn, fourth-place Dean Shaver and fifth-place Brian Feda. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)
Pictured are 2020 Wissota Midwest Modifieds award winners (from left): season points champion Brandon Bahr; Braxton Smith, who filled in for his father, second-place Skyler Smith; third-place Alan Olafson; fourth-place Jeff Reed and fifth-place Jason LaValley. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)
Pictured are 2020 Wissota Modifieds award winners (from left): season points champion Davey Mills; Josh Beaulieu and Doyle Erickson, who tied for second place; and fourth-place Lance Schilling. Not pictured is fifth-place Rick Jacobson. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)
Pictured are 2020 Wissota Super Stocks award winners (from left): season points champion Dalton Carlson, second-place Tim Carlson, third-place Matt Sparby and fourth-place Nicholas Jacobson. Not pictured is fifth-place Nathan Higginbotham. (Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer)