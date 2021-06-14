BEMIDJI -- It was a night of contrasts on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway.

Longtime racer Dean Larson picked up his 301st heat win and 147th feature win in the Wissota Mod Four class. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Brooke Vernlund earned her first-ever feature win in the Wissota Hornet class.

Beautiful weather once again brought out a great crowd to watch the races with 85 cars in the pits to go for glory on the 3/8-mile oval. Additionally, the 2020 track champion and top five winners were presented awards during intermission in front of the grandstand.

Pepsi Nei Bottling Kids Night will be held Sunday, June 20, at the track with all kids 12 and under receiving free admission. Kids will be allowed down on the track during intermission to meet their favorite driver and possibly win a bike or other prize. Many drivers will also be handing out hero cards or photos.

Fans can meet some of the racers with their cars at special events at both Luekens Foods locations in Bemidji on Friday, June 18. The cars and drivers will be available from 2-4 p.m.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Ten minis entered the track for the initial feature of the night with Waylon and Marie Current in the front row.

The race got off to a fast start, but came to an abrupt stop when a three-wide melee on the front straight sent 14-year-old Hayden Engen up and over Marie Current and upside down for the second week in a row. This time, he landed on his top with Current’s car mashed between his upside down car and the front wall. Engen emerged shaken but OK. Current was removed from her car and taken by family members to the hospital to be checked over with a possible concussion.

When racing resumed, Waylon Current was in the lead with Ashton Schwinn, Kalin Honer, Corey Nelson and Brandon Hunter in the top five.

Honer raced up on the inside in turns one and two and raced door to door with Current to take the lead. Another caution slowed the race for a restart and moved Current back in front.

Conrad Schwinn took advantage of the restart and climbed from fourth into third and then raced three-wide with Honer and Current for the lead.

Schwinn and Honer dueled with Schwinn spinning and bringing out the caution flag, sending Honer tailback for the restart. Schwinn held his lead to pick up the win with Current, Gordon Hunter, Nelson and Honer in the top five.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Thirteen Wissota Pure Stocks were led on track by Bryan Karl on the pole and Bonnie Farrington outside.

After the first lap it was Austin Carlson and Karl dueling for the lead.

A quick yellow flag was thrown when a car went over the top of turn one. The restart had Carlson in the lead with Karl, Kade Leeper, Farrington and Al Sadek in the top five.

Josh Berg tried the high side and made it work, moving up from his fourth-row start into fourth with Dusty Caspers fifth. Sadek raced outside and moved up to second as Deryk Weleski drove up to challenge Caspers for fifth.

Following a couple of additional cautions, the race was started single file with Carlson holding on for the win followed by Sadek, Berg, Leeper and Caspers.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Sixteen Wissota Midwest Modifieds roared on track with Connor Drewry and Darrin Lawler leading the way. However, it was 16-year-old Joey LaValley racing on the high side who took the lead with Lawler, Jeff Reed, Brandon Bahr and Blake Higginbotham chasing.

Reed once again used the high side to make up ground from his fourth-row start. A great race for the lead developed with LaValley, Lawler and Reed in a tight three-wide race down the back straight with Reed taking the lead spot.

Following a caution and restart, Alan Olafson raced into fourth after getting by Bahr. Olafson battled with Higginbotham for second but Higginbotham held his backup position as Reed took the checkered flag for his third feature win of the season at Bemidji Speedway. Higginbotham was second with Olafson, Bahr, and LaValley in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

The Wissota Mod Fours were the next feature attraction with Josh Sautbine and Brian Feda leading the way to the green flag. Sautbine took the lead with Jonathon Feda moving into second followed by Blake Erickson, Brian Feda and Dean Larson.

Erickson raced high and grabbed the lead with Larson following into second. Conrad Schwinn raced inside in turn four and took over fourth with Skyler Smith racing inside to move into fifth.

Erickson looked comfortable and in control when he slid up high in turn two, giving the lead over to Larson with Schwinn, Sautbine and Smith all passing him. Larson won the feature, the 147th of his career, with Schwinn, Sautbine, Smith and Jonathon Feda in the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

A dozen Wissota Super Stocks entered the track with Kevin Salin and John Farrington leading the way. The two front leaders dueled side by side for the lead on the first lap with Salin holding the advantage.

Following a caution, Salin, Farrington, Nic Jacobson, Dalton Carlson and Dylan Nelson trailed the leader. But it was Jacobson showing once again how much he loved the highside of the track, powering up around the leaders into the lead. Nelson moved up, as well, into third with Carlson fourth and Farrington fifth.

Another caution created a restart with Nelson catching and passing Salin for second. Nelson tried to catch the leader, but could not as Jacobson took the checkered flag for the second week in a row. Nelson, Farrington, Salin and Carlson trailed in the top five.

Wissota Modifieds Feature

Wissota Modifieds newcomer Matt Fullerton sat on the pole for the next race with veteran racer Doyle Erickson to his right.

Erickson pulled out slightly into the lead with Josh Beaulieu, Fullerton, Lance Schilling and Scott Engholm chasing him.

Beaulieu quickly showed the field he meant business, splitting the leaders down the front straight to take the lead. But a caution flag put Beaulieu back for the restart.

Erickson and Beaulieu dueled after the restart with Beaulieu retaking the lead.

The laps clicked off as Beaulieu continued to hold his lead, but Fullerton was still in the picture and 2020 track champion Davey Mills was also now in the top three.

But Engholm was also determined, racing up to challenge Mills for third as Beaulieu drove to victory lane with his second win of the season. Fullerton picked up his best finish of the year in second with Mills, Engholm and Erickson in the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Andy Hansen and 14-year-old Brooke Vernlund led the field of 17 Wissota Hornets to the green flag. Vernlund took the lead and was trailed by Hansen, Megan Vernlund and Chad Reller in the top five.

Ross Magnuson moved up into fourth, dropping Reller to fifth.

Following a caution for a crash in turns 1-2, Brooke Vernlund took control.

Racing up from his seventh-row starting position, Peyton Edelman was making up ground quickly and raced all the way up to third before Vernlund took the feature win, her first ever. Magnuson, Edelman, Aiden Helwig and Travis Olafson trailed the winner to end the night of racing at Bemidji Speedway.