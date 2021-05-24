BEMIDJI -- The cars are ready, the drivers are ready, the track is ready and the fans are definitely ready for the 2021 racing season to start at Bemidji Speedway.

Fans, drivers and crews had one last tune up for the new season with a track-side car show followed by practice at the speedway on Saturday, May 22.

Many new drivers took advantage of the opportunity to get more seat time before the actual races begin. Veteran racers used the practice time to test and tune their machines in readiness for the first green flag.

Fans were also on hand to watch the activity and enjoy the Chicken Shack Chicken in the concessions.

One event scheduled for Saturday was postponed until early June.

The 2020 awards were delayed to allow for more drivers and fans to be on hand. Several tracks in the state are already up and running and many of the award-winning drivers were not able to attend the practice session. The 2020 awards will be handed out during intermission of one or two of the early June race dates.

It all comes down to opening race day on Sunday, May 30, with the Jack Sparby Memorial Chicken Shack Nationals beginning at 4 p.m. The races on Memorial Day will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, May 31, with all classes in attendance, including the Mini Stocks, Wissota Hornets, Wissota Pures, Wissota Mod Fours, Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks and Wissota Modifieds.