LAPORTE -- The long-awaited ice racing season for the Garfield Lake Ice Racers arrived late this year and ended after just two weeks of racing.

Record numbers of cars and fans converged on Garfield Lake in Laporte for the two weeks that racing did take place, but warmer than normal temperatures forced a premature end to the season.

The Garfield Lake Ice Racers will continue to fundraise to support charities, community events and those in need in the area.

A total of four sets of races in the two classes were completed, resulting in champions in each class.

In the B Class Nic Lewis finished with 210 points to claim champion status. Dan Riggs finished second with 201 points. Nate Zanter was third with 199 points. In fourth place Jared Miller finished with 193 points and Abe Forseman fifth with 189 points.

Co-champions were named in the A Class with Chad Tabaka and John Hadrava scoring 207 points each. In third place was John Farrington with 191 points. Kalin Honer finished fourth with 185 points and Bonnie Farrington fifth with 182 points.

The 2021 ice racing season began Feb. 21 with the first races in two years. Poor ice conditions throughout the winter of 2020 forced that season to be canceled. Then, warmer than usual temperatures caused a late start to the 2021 season.

Top 12 in B Class

1-Nic Lewis; 2-Dan Riggs; 3-Nate Zanter; 4-Jared Miller; 5-Abe Forsman; 6-Rob Martinson; 7-Josh Bitker; 8-Kevin Bahr; 9-Truman Crandall; 10-Cody Hoffman; 11-CJ Roller; 12-Brandon Bahr.

Top 12 in A Class

T1-Chad Tabaka & John Hadrava; 3-John Farrington; 4-Kalin Honer; 5-Bonnie Farrington; 6-Sam Delaney; 7-Ryan Julin; 8-Joel Harvey; 9-Bob Pawlitcheck; 10-Jon Geshwill; 11-Ryan Huston; 12-Josh Seely-Sautbine.