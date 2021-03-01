LAPORTE -- The huge success of the ice racing season opener last Sunday, Feb. 21 , on Garfield Lake in Laporte inspired an even larger turnout for week No. 2.

Under sunny skies and a cold northwest wind, 40 ice racers filled the pits to capacity.

On the east side of the track, the fans turned out as well with more than 90 vehicles filled with spectators enjoying the free racing action.

The remainder of the racing season is questionable with temperatures warming into the 40s this week. Fans and drivers can check social media sites, such as by searching Facebook for the Garfield Lake Ice Racers, for current information.

Big winners on Sunday, Feb. 28, were Jim Geshwill claiming two heat wins and two feature wins in the B class. Nate Zanter won two heat races, while Truman Crandall won one heat and a consolation race. Jerad Miller won a heat race and Nick Jessen won a consolation race in the B class.

Ryan Julin and Josh Seeley-Sautbine won the A class feature races. John Hadrava picked up two heat wins. Other heat winners were Jon Geshwill and Chad Tabaka.

Sunday’s Results

Set 1 B Class Top 5

Heat 1 – Jim Geshwill, Cody Hoffman, Brent Nicklason, Dillon Jackson, Rob Martinson.

Heat 2 - Nate Zanter, Dan Riggs, Josh Bitker, Abe Forseman, Kevin Bahr.

Heat 3 - Jerad Miller, Nic Lewis, CJ Roller, Trevor, Nicholson, Tyler Clark.

Consolation – Truman Crandall, Rob Martinson, Kevin Bahr, Tyler Clark, Brandon Bahr.

Feature – Jim Geshwill, Nic Lewis, Nate Zanter, Josh Bitker, Dan Riggs.

Set 2 B Class Top 5

Heat 1 – Jim Geshwill, Dan Riggs, Jared Miller, Rob Martinson, Nic Jessen.

Heat 2 – Nate Zanter, Josh Bitker, Brent Nichlason, CJ Roller, Cody Hoffman.

Heat 3 – Truman Crandall, Nic Lewis, Abe Forseman, Kevin Bahr, Brandon Bahr.

Consolation – Nic Jessen, Cody Hoffman, Brandon Bahr, Perry Schack, Tyler Clark.

Feature – Jim Geshwill, Truman Crandall, CJ Roller, Nic Lewis, Josh Bitker.

Set 1 A Class Top 5

Heat 1 – John Hadrava, Kalin Honer, Jon Geshwill, Bonnie Farrington, Ryan Huston.

Heat 2 – Chad Tabaka, Ryan Julin, Josh Seeleye-Sautbine, Tim Kujawa, Pat Goetz.

Feature – Ryan Julin, John Hadrava, Jon Geshwill, Bonnie Farrington, Dylan Ramirez.

Set 2 A Class Top 5

Heat 1 - John Geshwill, Ryan Huston, Bonnie Farrington, Josh Seeleye-Sautbine, Tyler Schow.

Heat 2 – John Hadrava, Chad Tabaka, John Farrington, Tim Kujawa, Pat Goetz.

Feature – Josh Seeleye/Sautbine, John Hadrava, Jon Geshwill, Chad Tabaka, Ryan Huston.