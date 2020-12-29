LAPORTE -- The Garfield Lake Ice Racers had to sit out the racing season last year due to poor ice conditions, but it looks like the 2021 season will kick off this January once the ice is at the required thickness on Garfield Lake in Laporte.

The club hasn’t been sitting idle, however.

Along with the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club, the ice racers donated $10,000 worth of food and meals to needy veterans in the area between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club did the leg work in getting the meals out to the vets,” Garfield Lake Ice Racers President Kris Baker said. “We provided funds from our club along with great help from the Laporte Grocery in Laporte, Minn.”

“We are all about helping vets in need,” ICVMC President John Pearce said. “We want to reach as many as possible that need help.”

ICVMC has about 25 members and are all veterans themselves. The members of the club contacted veterans in the area about who needed assistance and around 50 were provided Thanksgiving meals. More than 120 were provided food and meals over the Christmas holiday.

The Garfield Lake Ice Racers call the 3rd Base Bar and Grill its home base, and funds are raised through their licensed E-Tap machines at the bar. They also raise funds with the racing.

Each driver is charged $30 per day to race with funds going to various charities in the area. The club has given thousands of dollars to people in need, school events, local civic organizations, Fourth of July celebrations, life jackets and many other charities.

The racers do not receive any money for the races. Approximately 30-40 ice racers and crew members compete each Sunday starting at noon in two classes: the A class for experienced racers and B class for beginners. Two complete races are held each Sunday. Tom Lindahl will once again be the flagman for the races.

“Once the ice is 18 inches, we will get started racing,” Baker said. “Everyone is anxious to get the season started.”

Fans interested in the races can attend free of charge. For fan viewing, enter the lake access and drive south and to the east side of the lake. Drivers and crews will be on the opposite side of the lake.