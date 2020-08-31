BEMIDJI -- The regular season of racing came to a close Sunday, Aug. 30, at Bemidji Speedway with champions crowned in each of the seven classes.

With an eye to the sky, the predicted rains stayed away until the night’s races were finished and the seven champions in each class celebrated with family and crew members.

The seven drivers crowned champions included: Billy Foster (Mini Stock), Travis Olafson (Wissota Hornet), Kade Leeper (Wissota Pure Stocks), Blake Erickson (Wissota Mod Fours), Brandon Bahr (Wissota Midwest Modifieds), Dalton Carlson (Wissota Super Stocks) and Davey Mills (Wissota Modified).

Although the regular season has ended for local track points, racing will continue.

Following a few weeks off, the track will host the Prelude to the Stampede on Sept. 20 with a 4 p.m. start in all seven classes. The Northern Renegades Wingless Sprints will join the show once again.

Then, the annual Paul Bunyan Stampede will take to the track Sept. 26-27 with the same classes, including the Renegades, with a 4 p.m. start on Saturday and 2 p.m. start on Sunday.

The track will close its gates with one final show on Oct. 3 with the October Slam Enduro. The event is a 100-lap Enduro race broken into three racing segments -- two of 33 laps and a final 34-lap segment -- to finish the racing season at Bemidji Speedway.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Fifteen Wissota Pure Stocks rolled on track for the first of seven feature races to decide the 2020 season points champions. Bonnie Farrington and Devyn Weleski led the pack to the green flag with Farrington taking the lead over Dawson Kimble, Deryk Weleski, Austin Carlson and Al Sadek Sr.

The first caution waved when Sadek slid up and over the high banked track. He was first to pit for repairs and return tailback in the field.

With the green flag once again waving, it was Joey LaValley making moves towards the top three, racing both high and low. Farrington was fast out front, but coming from deep in the pack, two-time feature winner Michael Roth was on the gas and charged into second to race side by side with Farrington.

The two battled lap after lap with Farrington each time charging back to the front. Finally, racing out of turn two, Roth was able to secure the lead and race to his third consecutive feature win with Farrington, Deryk Weleski, Kimble, Devyn Weleski and Josh Berg in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Rick Jacobson and Brennan Schmidt held the front row for the Wissota Midwest Modified feature race. At the green flag, Jacobson took the lead on the inside with Blake Higginbotham, Skyler Smith, Schmidt and Jeff Reed in the top five.

Schmidt moved up high and dropped back several positions as a battle between two No. 2 cars heated up in side-by-side fashion with Reed and Tim Jackson putting on a show in Jackson’s first appearance of the year at the track.

Following a caution, Jacobson again raced to the lead with Smith now in second followed by Tim Jackson, Brandon Bahr and Alan Olafson as both Reed and Higginbotham entered the infield done for the night. One final caution didn’t hinder Jacobson’s drive to victory as he drove to the checkered flag with Smith, Jackson, Bahr and Olafson in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Next on track, the Bemidji Mini Stocks were led on track by Cory Nelson on the pole and Ashton Schwinn to his right. Nelson raced to the lead with Kalin Honer, Travis Klein, Conrad Schwinn and Billy Foster in the top five chase.

Klein dropped back after getting up high on the track as the elder Schwinn raced into second following contact with Honer. The caution flag waved and Honer was sent to the rear of the field.

On the restart, Schwinn drove to the front as Nelson dropped back to fourth with Foster charging back into second and John Current racing into third. Nelson took fourth and Honer made a great comeback to finish in fifth as Conrad Schwinn took the checkered flag victory.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Tyler Kroening and Nathan Higginbotham led the charge to the green flag in the Wissota Super Stock feature.

The caution flag waved early with Higginbotham forced to pit for repairs and return tailback. Kroening was sent to the rear of the field for the restart, moving Nic Jacobson and Harley Kroening to the front as the green flag once again waved.

Kroening powered to the lead down the front straight into turn one with Jacobson, Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson, and Matt Sparby trailing.

After a caution, Kroening held his lead with Dalton Carlson charging up into second following a door-to-door race with Jacobson. The race stayed green and Kroening picked up his first win of the season with Dalton Carlson, Jacobson, Tim Carlson and Sparby trailing.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Nicole Feda and Josh Sautbine led the Wissota Mod Fours down the front straight to the green flag. Feda spun and brought out the early caution, sending her to the back for the restart and moving Dean Larson to the front row.

The restart was controlled by Sautbine with Larson, Conrad Schwinn and Blake Erickson all in a tight bunch.

With Sautbine looking strong out front midway through the race, he slowed in the turn 3-4 corner and came to a stop. The caution flag waved and he drove to the pits, out of the race.

Larson took over the lead with Schwinn in second and Erickson, Brian Feda and Dean Shaver trailing. Erickson passed Schwinn for second as Larson picked up the win. They were trailed across the finish line by Schwinn, Brian Feda and Shaver.

Wissota Hornets Feature

The Wissota Hornets buzzed on track next led by Stephen Boyd and Chase Goliet. Boyd took the early lead with Ross Magnuson, Matt Pederson, Travis Olafson and Goliet trailing.

Goliet made slight contact with the front wall and gradually slowed and exited the track. Magnuson was on the gas and powered up to take the lead with Boyd, Pederson and Olafson battling for positions.

Boyd and Magnuson dueled for the front spot. Lucy LaValley was making headway from her last place starting position as she raced into fifth. Boyd looked confident and regained the lead and took his first ever feature win in the hornet class with Magnuson, Olafson, Pederson and LaValley in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

With the skies looking ready to let loose with rain to the west, the Wissota Modifieds took the track with Ron Reed on the pole and Scott Engholm outside. Reed raced to the front followed by Engholm, Doyle Erickson and Davey Mills, who drove hard into second.

Ricky Jacobson started in the fourth row and battled his way into third as Engholm built a three-car length lead over the field. Coming up on lapped traffic, Engholm was slowed, allowing Mills to get to his bumper as Erickson was caught and raced by Jacobson in side-by-side racing.

The caution flag waved, bringing the entire field back together for a restart with Engholm out front and Mills, Jacobson, Erickson and Lance Schilling in the top five.

With the green flag waving, Jacobson drove high around Mills for second with Erickson following into third as Engholm crossed the finish line for his first feature win of the season at Bemidji Speedway. Jacobson, Erickson, Mills and Josh Beaulieu filled the top five spots, ending a great night of championship racing.

Bemidji Speedway results (Aug. 30)

Wissota Pure Stock Feature: Michael Roth, Bonnie Farrington, Deryk Weleski, Dawson Kimble, Devyn Weleski, Josh Berg, Kyle Davis, Chad Tabaca, Margo Butcher, Kade Leeper, Bryan Karl, Austin Carlson, Tabatha Conkle. DNF: Al Sadek Sr, Joey LaValley.

Heat winners: Heat 1, Michael Roth; Heat 2, Al Sadek Sr; Heat 3, Kade Leeper.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature: Ricky Jacobson, Skyler Smith, Tim Jackson, Brandon Bahr, Alan Olafson, Gary Nelson, Levi Mutch, Brennan Schmidt, Mike Johnson, Jason LaValley. DNF: Jeff Reed, Blake Higginbotham, Richard Reed, Darrin Lawler.

Heat winners: Heat 1, Alan Olafson; Heat 2, Brandon Bahr.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature: Harley Kroening, Dalton Carlson, Nic Jacobson, Tim Carlson, Matt Sparby, Nathan Higginbotham, John Farrington, Ron Reed. DNF: Bruce VonHoldt, Tyler Kroening.

Heat winners: Heat 1, John Farrington; Heat 2, Nathan Higginbotham.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature: Conrad Schwinn, Billy Foster, John Current, Cory Nelson, Kalin Honer, Waylon Current, Ashton Schwinn, Jake Geschwill, Landon Gross, Travis Klien. DNF: Brandon Puschinsky.

Heat winners: Heat 1, John Current; Heat 2, Conrad Schwinn.

Wissota Mod Four Feature: Dean Larson, Blake Erickson, Conrad Schwinn, Brian Feda, Dean Shaver, Nicole Feda. DNF: Josh Sautbine.

Heat winner: Conrad Schwinn.

Wissota Hornet Feature: Stephen Boyd, Ross Magnuson, Travis Olafson, Matt Pederson, Lucy LaValley, Reese Mostad, Jordan Thayer. DQ: Chase Goliet.

Heat winner: Matt Pederson.

Wissota Modified Feature: Scott Engholm, Rick Jacobson, Doyle Erickson, Davey Mills, Josh Beaulieu, Lance Schilling, Ron Reed, Adam Johnson. DNF: Nathan Higginbotham.

Heat winner: Doyle Erickson.