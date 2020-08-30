DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- William Byron began Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on the bubble in his bid to squeeze his way into the playoffs, which begin next weekend.

He ended the night in Victory Lane as the Hendrick Motorsports driver survived a number of late-race wrecks and dashed to an overtime victory at the historic 2.5-mile oval.

His joy at getting his first ever Cup win was counter-balanced by his soon-to-be Hall of Fame teammate.

Jimmie Johnson saw his hopes of becoming the series all-time king come to an end as he was involved in a late wreck and missed out on securing a berth in the Cup playoffs, which begin next weekend.

Gone were hopes of an unmatched eighth Cup championship as Johnson has said 2020 will be his last as a full-time driver.

Hendrick's Chase Elliott finished second and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, looking to sweep at DIS this year, was third.

JGR's Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Bubba Wallace of Richard Petty Motorsports was fifth.

Johnson was jousting for the final berth in the 16-driver, 10-race playoffs when the wreck occurred with just over two laps to go.

The evening started with just three of the 16 playoff berths up for grabs. Vying for those were Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing, Matt DiBenedetto of Wood Brothers Racing, Byron and Johnson.

Those three berths went to Bowyer, who clinched on points after the first stage, DiBenedetto and, winner Byron.

With 41 laps to go, Johnson appeared to be not just in position to qualify on points, but perhaps win the race. But, while running second, he moved up out of the outside line and found himself alone. He fell back to 14th.

Kyle Busch looked to be on the verge of ending his season-long winless streak as he was leading with 10 laps to go. A lap later, however, he was shoved up into the wall by rookie Tyler Reddick, who had passed and tried to block Busch. Busch was knocked out of the race.

"Slide job (by Reddick) gone bad," Busch said. "We were a good car all night long. Made it to the front multiple times and were leading a lot of laps there. (Reddick) just not clear. I saw him coming and checked up and we still ran into each other. Whatever.

"It's still 2020. Nothing's changed."

The ensuing wreck collected, among others, Busch's brother, Kurt, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Erik Jones and Ryan Newman, who was involved in a scary wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that sent him to the hospital.

"He had way too much speed to make that move up the hill," Jones said of Reddick.

Reddick, who would wreck out a couple laps later, said he screwed up and was to blame.