BEMIDJI -- The racing season at Bemidji Speedway is rapidly winding down, with just one night of racing for points remaining after Sunday night’s action.

It was a hot night for racing with a grand total of 99 cars in the pits, including the 16 Northern Renegade Wingless Sprints.

During intermission the track, drivers and crews donated 81 backpacks to school-aged children packed with school supplies and race photos of the drivers.

Sunday, Aug. 30, is “Track Championship” night, with each of the seven classes vying for the season points championships. Races start at 5 p.m.

The racing season will also continue with the annual Paul Bunyan Stampede at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 27. The Northern Renegade Sprints will join the field once again.

Also, at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, the track will host the first “October Slam” enduro race, a 100-lap challenge broken into three segments. The first and second segments will be 33 laps, and the final segment set for 34 laps.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

The Wissota Pure Stocks were led on track for their feature by Dawson Kimble on the pole and Michael Roth to his right. Roth raced to the lead followed by Josh Berg, Kimble, Margo Butcher and Al Sadek, Sr.

Roth quickly extended his lead to a near-quarter lap and picked up his second feature win in two weeks. Berg was second with Kade Leeper, the current point leader in the class, placing third. Butcher and Joey LaValley followed.

The track championship next week will be decided between Leeper, Sadek and Austin Carlson, who are all within three points of each other.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Mike Johnson and Bret Schmidt led the field of Wissota Midwest Mods to the green flag, with Schmidt grabbing the early lead over Skyler Smith, Brandon Bahr, Jason LaValley and Alan Olafson.

Following an early caution and restart, Smith dropped back to fourth as both Bahr and Olafson raced by. Smith regained the third spot, passing Olafson, with Jeff Reed moving up to fifth from his fourth-row starting position.

Out front, Schmidt held a sizable lead and was in control, but a caution for contact between Reed and Aaron Blacklance brought the field back together again. Smith regained second with a high-side pass of Bahr and then continued racing the highside to pass Schmidt for the lead in a terrific comeback.

Smith collected the checkered flag with Bahr moving up to take second, followed by Olafson, Schmidt and Reed.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Cory Nelson and Travis Klein led the Bemidji Mini Stocks onto the track, with Nelson grabbing control early. Klein, Waylon Current, Billy Foster and Kalin Honer followed.

Klein dropped back several positions as Foster and Current moved into second and third. Nelson was in cruise control with a huge lead, but Foster -- then up to second -- was beginning to gain ground on the leader with each lap. Within three laps, he was on Nelson’s rear bumper. And on the last lap, with Nelson going just a bit high, Foster raced into the lead to pick up the win. Nelson was second, Current third, Honer fourth and Ashton Schwinn fifth.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Nathan Higginbotham and Nicholas Jacobson led the Wissota Super Stock feature front line. Jacobson powered to the lead, chased by Higginbotham, Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson, and John Farrington in a very fast start on the fast track.

The field quickly spread out around the track, and the two Carlsons dueled for third, each trading places with the other before Dalton grabbed the spot. Matt Sparby started dead last but made up ground quickly, charging through traffic into the top five. A few laps later, Sparby was in third.

A tangle up of cars in turn four slowed the race -- sending the leader to the pits along with two other cars -- and handing the lead over to Higginbotham. The restart was a war between Higginbotham and the late-charging Sparby, with Sparby making advances side-by-side but never able to make the final pass.

Higginbotham held on for the feature win, his first of the summer. Sparby was second with Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson and Farrington in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

The Wissota Mod Fours rolled on track with Dean Shaver on the pole. At the green flag, it was outside front-row starter Blake Erickson who took the lead with Dean Larson, Conrad Schwinn, Shaver, and Nicole Feda in the top five.

Larson moved up high and Schwinn took the advantage by racing into second. Third-row starter Tommy Bawden was on the move, racing into third as Larson dropped to fourth.

The leaders began to lap traffic, with Bawden passing Schwinn for second and slowly gaining ground on Erickson, but the laps ran out and Erickson picked up the win. Bawden, Schwinn, Larson, and Shaver took home top-five honors.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Jordan Thayer and Chase Goliet led the field of Wissota Hornets down the front straight with the typical four- and five-wide battle down the back straight to decide who would lead the race.

Travis Olafson grabbed the lead with Ross Magnusson in second, followed by Goliet, Justin Barsness and Terry Romick III in the top five. Magnusson challenged Olafson right to the finish, but Olafson held his line and picked up the win. Magnusson was second with Barsness, Romick III, and Stephen Boyd trailing.

Wissota Modified Feature

The Wissota Modifieds were led onto the track by Ron Reed with Doyle Erickson outside. Erickson raced to the early lead, but Davey Mills drove up on the inside and passed Erickson on the back straight before the yellow flag waved for an incident in turn three.

The restart had Mills out front and Erickson, Josh Beaulieu, Reed and Lance Schilling trailing. When the green flag again waved, Beaulieu challenged Erickson for second and raced him door-to-door as Mills increased his lead over the field. Erickson kept his second spot, and Mills held onto the lead through another late caution to claim another feature win. Beaulieu placed third, Schilling fourth and Reed fifth.

Northern Renegade Wingless Sprints

Ken Hron earned a trip to Victory Lane as the feature winner. No other results were available.





Aug. 23 results

WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[3]; 2. 53-Ross Magnuson[5]; 3. 47J-Justin Barsness[7]; 4. TR3-Terry Romick III[6]; 5. 11-Stephen Boyd[4]; 6. 32-Chase Golliet[2]; 7. 13M-Reese Mostad[8]; 8. 7H-Ryder Gangl[9]; 9. (DNF) 25-Jordan Thayer[1]; 10. (DNS) 00H-Curtis Huseth

Heat 1: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[2]; 2. 32-Chase Golliet[5]; 3. TR3-Terry Romick III[4]; 4. 11-Stephen Boyd[3]; 5. 7H-Ryder Gangl[1]

Heat 2: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[4]; 2. 53-Ross Magnuson[5]; 3. 13M-Reese Mostad[2]; 4. 25-Jordan Thayer[3]; 5. (DNF) 00H-Curtis Huseth[1]

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[5]; 2. 29X-Brandon Bahr[7]; 3. 77-Alan Olafson[6]; 4. 32-Bret Schmidt[3]; 5. 2R-Jeff Reed[8]; 6. 17-Jason LaValley[9]; 7. 74-Gary James Nelson[4]; 8. 7-Levi Mutch[10]; 9. 91-Richard Reed[11]; 10. 72-Mike Johnson[2]; 11. (DNF) 57-Blake Higginbotham[12]; 12. (DNF) 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[13]; 13. (DNS) 18J-Alex Johnson

Heat 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[1]; 2. 29X-Brandon Bahr[4]; 3. 32-Bret Schmidt[3]; 4. 72-Mike Johnson[2]; 5. 17-Jason LaValley[7]; 6. 7-Levi Mutch[6]; 7. 91-Richard Reed[5]

Heat 2: 1. 77-Alan Olafson[2]; 2. 2R-Jeff Reed[4]; 3. 74-Gary James Nelson[6]; 4. 18J-Alex Johnson[3]; 5. (DNF) 57-Blake Higginbotham[5]; 6. (DNF) 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[1]

WISSOTA Mod Four

A Feature 1: 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson[2]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn[3]; 3. 37-Dean Larson[4]; 4. 30-Dean Shaver[1]; 5. 5F-Nicole Feda[7]; 6. 05F-Brian Feda[6]; 7. (DQ) TB81-Tommy Bawden[5]

Heat 1: 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson[2]; 2. TB81-Tommy Bawden[7]; 3. 37-Dean Larson[3]; 4. 30-Dean Shaver[1]; 5. 6-Conrad Schwinn[6]; 6. 05F-Brian Feda[5]; 7. 5F-Nicole Feda[4]

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 22-Davey Mills[5]; 2. 99-Doyle Erickson[2]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[4]; 4. 43-Lance Schilling[3]; 5. 65-Ron Reed[1]

Heat 1: 1. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[2]; 2. 22-Davey Mills[1]; 3. 43-Lance Schilling[4]; 4. 99-Doyle Erickson[3]; 5. 65-Ron Reed[5]

WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 66-Michael Roth[2]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[3]; 3. 3-Kade Leeper[7]; 4. 32-Margo Butcher[4]; 5. 11L-Joseph LaValley[5]; 6. 4K-Dawson Kimble[1]; 7. 57-Austin Carlson[8]; 8. 4-Al Sadek Sr[6]; 9. 21-Mark Gangl[12]; 10. 11-Devyn Weleski[10]; 11. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[9]; 12. 7-Bryan Karl[11]; 13. (DNF) 14J-Haley Jones[13]

Heat 1: 1. 3-Kade Leeper[1]; 2. 4K-Dawson Kimble[2]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[4]; 4. 11L-Joseph LaValley[7]; 5. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[5]; 6. 7-Bryan Karl[3]; 7. (DNF) 14J-Haley Jones[6]

Heat 2: 1. 66-Michael Roth[1]; 2. 32-Margo Butcher[2]; 3. 4-Al Sadek Sr[5]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[4]; 5. 11-Devyn Weleski[3]; 6. 21-Mark Gangl[6]

WISSOTA Super Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[1]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[9]; 3. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 4. 7-Tim Carlson[4]; 5. 40F-John Farrington[5]; 6. 65-Ron Reed[8]; 7. (DNF) 032-Nicholas Jacobson[2]; 8. (DNF) 29-Gordie Lancaster[7]; 9. (DNF) 36-Tyler Kroening[6]

Heat 1: 1. 40F-John Farrington[3]; 2. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[4]; 3. 57-Dalton Carlson[5]; 4. 7-Tim Carlson[8]; 5. 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[6]; 6. 36-Tyler Kroening[9]; 7. 29-Gordie Lancaster[2]; 8. 65-Ron Reed[7]; 9. (DNF) 81X-Matt Sparby[1]

Mini Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 115-William Foster[5]; 2. 90-Cory Nelson[1]; 3. 9-Waylon Current[4]; 4. 15-Kalin Honer[8]; 5. 3D-Ashton Schwinn[3]; 6. 11K-Travis Klein[2]; 7. 32-Landon Gross[10]; 8. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[9]; 9. (DNF) 28-John Current[6]; 10. (DNS) 6-Conrad Schwinn

Heat 1: 1. 90-Cory Nelson[1]; 2. 15-Kalin Honer[2]; 3. 9-Waylon Current[5]; 4. 28-John Current[4]; 5. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[3]

Heat 2: 1. 115-William Foster[2]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn[1]; 3. 11K-Travis Klein[4]; 4. 3D-Ashton Schwinn[3]; 5. 32-Landon Gross[5]