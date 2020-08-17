BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Speedway played host to the Dean Olafson Memorial Hornet/Pure Stock Special on Sunday, Aug. 16. A grand total of 100 cars showed up for the special with increased payouts for the hornet and pure stock classes of $500 and $1,000, respectively.

With the huge amount of rain over the past week, the work done by track personnel was to be commended with the surface race ready at race time.

Next week the drivers will be back on track with the regular classes, plus the Northern Renegade Wingless Sprints will return as an added attraction. Track Championship night is scheduled for Aug. 30, ending the regular season of racing.

The annual Paul Bunyan Stampede is scheduled for Sept. 26-27.

The final event at the track will be a 100-lap Enduro scheduled for Oct. 3, with Oct. 4 being a rain date. The event will start at 4 p.m. with the race set up in three segments. The first two will be 33 laps and the final segment will be 34 laps. More information will be posted.

Dean Olafson Memorial Wissota Pure Stock Special

The first feature of the night was the Dean Olafson Memorial Pure Stock Special, racing for the largest payout ever for pure stocks at Bemidji Speedway: $1,000.

A total of 19 Wissota Pure Stocks filed on track led by Josh Berg and Austin Carlson in row one. Berg was the early leader at the green flag with Margo Butcher, Michael Roth, Austin Carlson and Kade Leeper trailing.

Roth raced to the inside and passed both Butcher and Berg to secure the lead before several caution flags waved for various incidents around the track, moving several cars tailback for restarts and sending a few to the pits for repairs.

Making steady progress towards the front was Joey LaValley. Starting in the fifth row, LaValley was up into fifth place and on the move, passing both Al Sadek and Josh Berg to move into third.

Another caution waved with Butcher heading to the pits for repairs, moving LaValley into second. On the restart, LaValley powered up and raced door to door with Roth for the lead. He pulled ahead for a time, but Roth was not to be denied and charged back to take the checkered flag in a memorable race. LaValley was later disqualified due to a tech inspection infraction, moving Al Sadek Sr. to second followed by Josh Berg, James Vendela and Kade Leeper.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Nineteen Wissota Midwest Modifieds were led on track by Levi Mutch on the pole and Dane Olson to his right for the start of their feature.

Mutch grabbed the early lead as Olson on the outside dropped back. Alan Olafson, Gary James Nelson, Skyler Smith and Bob Smith made up the top five.

After several laps, Olafson took the lead in the 1-2 corner, only to lose it back to Mutch on a caution and restart, which also sent Smith to the tailend of the field along with Nelson.

With the green flag again waving, Olafson was quick on the gas and again took the lead followed by Bob Smith, Mutch, Jeff Reed and Brandon Bahr.

Another caution slowed the action for a restart with Reed this time taking the advantage on the back straight to take second. The field spread out late with Olafson in control. Bahr raced up into third following a series of cautions, moving him into third with Blake Higginbotham working from a dead-last start into fourth in impressive fashion.

Olafson took the checkered flag for his second feature win in his last two starts. Reed, Bahr, Higginbotham and Ryan Schow finished in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Mitch Sparby and Travis Klein led the Bemidji Mini Stocks next on track. Brandon Puschinsky charged up the middle on the back straight into the lead before dropping back. Conrad Schwinn raced up from his fourth-row start to take the lead over John Current, Kalin Honer, Billy Foster and Puschinsky.

Schwinn quickly created a large lead over the field as Current and Honer raced door to door for second. Following a spin, Honer was sent tailback for a restart.

With Schwinn out front, the battle to watch was for second with Current and Foster. Schwinn won the race followed by Foster, Current and Honer, who was later disqualified for no muffler, which moved Travis Klein into fourth and Ashton Schwinn fifth.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

An excellent field of 16 Wissota Super Stocks roared on track next with Matt Sparby on the pole and Butch Butcher to his right as the green flag waved.

Sparby grabbed the lead prior to a multi-car incident in turn one that created a restart situation. Once again Sparby took control early, followed by Butcher, Dalton Carlson, John Farrington and Jase Lien.

Several more cautions slowed the action, creating restarts before the race went green with Farrington racing inside to pass Butcher for second.

On the high side moving impressively up from his fifth row starting spot, Dexton Koch was on the move, passing several cars to pull up behind Sparby. The two battled for the lead with Koch able to move up even with the leader on several occasions but never able to fully make the pass. The battle raged all the way to the checkered flag with Sparby taking the win, followed by Koch, Farrington, Carlson and Dylan Nelson in the top five.

Wissota Mod Fours Feature

Brian Feda and Conrad Schwinn brought the Wissota Mod Fours to the green flag next with Schwinn taking the lead on the back straight with Josh Sautbine, Dean Shaver, Dean Larson and Blake Erickson trailing.

Larson was first to move up taking third, but a mishap on the front straight sent him sideways in front of Skyler Smith, making his debut in his new mod four an unpleasant one as the No. 16 of Smith collided hard with Larson. Smith was towed to the pits and Larson was able to continue from the rear of the field.

On the restart, Erickson and Shaver dueled for third with Erickson taking the advantage, but for a short time, as Shaver reclaimed his lost spot. Schwinn proceeded to win the race with Sautbine, Shaver, Erickson and Larson in the top five.

Dean Olafson Memorial Wissota Hornet Special

The second of two Dean Olafson Memorial Special races was next with the Wissota Hornets on track. Sixteen buzzing cars led by Curtis Huseth and Chase Goliet on the front row.

In a wild start, the top four cars of Huseth, Goliet, Cole Greseth and Carter Rieland battled door to door for the lead. Rieland and Greseth flip-flopped positions, as did Rieland and Goliet.

Matt Pederson raced into contention from his last-row start as Huseth pulled away upfront, leaving the fans focused on who would be second, third, fourth and fifth. In an impressive flag-to-flag race, Huseth picked up the big pay day of $500, with Greseth, Rieland, Pederson and Travis Olafson, son of Dean Olafson, in fifth.

Wissota Modified Feature

The final race of the night was the Wissota Modified feature. Lance Schilling found himself on the pole with Doyle Erickson outside.

Schilling powered to the front with Erickson, Josh Beaulieu, Rick Jacobson and Devon Fouquette trailing. Fouquette raced inside to pass Jacobson for fourth. Schilling raced to a two-car length lead over Erickson, whose lead was about the same over Beaulieu. Davey Mills worked his way into the top five from his third-row start, passing Jacobson and Fouquette for fourth.

Schilling drove to victory lane and expressed his excitement for the win saying, “It’s been a long time,” as drivers drove by saluting his victory. Erickson, Beaulieu, Mills and Fouquette made up the top five, ending an incredible race day.

Bemidji Speedway results (Aug. 16)

WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1: 1. 00H-Curtis Huseth[1]; 2. 19-Cole Greseth[4]; 3. 21R-Carter Rieland[5]; 4. 27P-Matt Pederson[13]; 5. 00-Travis Olafson[10]; 6. 53-Ross Magnuson[7]; 7. 6T-Randy Thompson[8]; 8. 9G-Gavyn Moncher[3]; 9. 32-Chase Golliet[2]; 10. 06-Andy Leino[9]; 11. 13-Lucy LaValley[6]; 12. 11-Stephen Boyd[12]; 13. (DNF) 25-Jordan Thayer[11]; 14. (DNF) 5X-Peyton Edelman[14]; 15. (DNS) 23-Malakai Wilson; 16. (DNS) 13H-Andrew Hansen

Heat 1: 1. 19-Cole Greseth[2]; 2. 00H-Curtis Huseth[5]; 3. 21R-Carter Rieland[4]; 4. 00-Travis Olafson[3]; 5. 27P-Matt Pederson[6]; 6. 23-Malakai Wilson[1]

Heat 2: 1. 06-Andy Leino[2]; 2. 32-Chase Golliet[5]; 3. 13-Lucy LaValley[4]; 4. 25-Jordan Thayer[1]; 5. (DNS) 13H-Andrew Hansen

Heat 3: 1. 53-Ross Magnuson[2]; 2. 6T-Randy Thompson[3]; 3. 9G-Gavyn Moncher[5]; 4. 11-Stephen Boyd[1]; 5. 5X-Peyton Edelman[4]

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1: 1. 77-Alan Olafson[4]; 2. 2R-Jeff Reed[10]; 3. 29X-Brandon Bahr[9]; 4. 57-Blake Higginbotham[19]; 5. 28S-Ryan Schow[11]; 6. 16-Skyler Smith[5]; 7. 17-Jason LaValley[18]; 8. 32-Bret Schmidt[8]; 9. 32X-Butch Butcher[15]; 10. 91-Richard Reed[14]; 11. 21-Bret Masters[13]; 12. 72-Mike Johnson[17]; 13. 7-Levi Mutch[1]; 14. 74-Gary James Nelson[3]; 15. 21B-Bob Smith[7]; 16. 11X-Austin Chyba[12]; 17. 18J-Alex Johnson[16]; 18. 4AL-Dane Olson[2]; 19. 21W-Wyatt Boyum[6]

Heat 1: 1. 74-Gary James Nelson[2]; 2. 32-Bret Schmidt[6]; 3. 29X-Brandon Bahr[7]; 4. 2R-Jeff Reed[4]; 5. 21-Bret Masters[1]; 6. 18J-Alex Johnson[5]; 7. (DNF) 57-Blake Higginbotham[3]

Heat 2: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[4]; 2. 4AL-Dane Olson[1]; 3. 7-Levi Mutch[3]; 4. 28S-Ryan Schow[5]; 5. 91-Richard Reed[2]; 6. 72-Mike Johnson[6]

Heat 3: 1. 21W-Wyatt Boyum[1]; 2. 21B-Bob Smith[4]; 3. 77-Alan Olafson[2]; 4. 11X-Austin Chyba[6]; 5. 32X-Butch Butcher[3]; 6. 17-Jason LaValley[5]

WISSOTA Mod Four

A Feature 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn[2]; 2. 2-josh sautbine[3]; 3. 30-Dean Shaver[4]; 4. 99JR-Blake Erickson[7]; 5. 37-Dean Larson[5]; 6. 05F-Brian Feda[1]; 7. 5F-Nicole Feda[6]; 8. (DNF) 16-Skyler Smith[8]

Heat 1: 1. 37-Dean Larson[3]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn[4]; 3. 30-Dean Shaver[2]; 4. 2-josh sautbine[6]; 5. 05F-Brian Feda[1]; 6. 5F-Nicole Feda[8]; 7. (DNF) 99JR-Blake Erickson[5]; 8. (DNF) 16-Skyler Smith[7]

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 43-Lance Schilling[1]; 2. 99-Doyle Erickson[2]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[3]; 4. 22-Davey Mills[5]; 5. 15F-Devin Fouquette[6]; 6. 7J-Richard Jacobson[4]; 7. 9-Billy Kendall III[7]; 8. 34-Scott Engholm[11]; 9. 18-Scotty Messner[10]; 10. 2S-Matt Schow[9]; 11. 65-Ron Reed[8]

Heat 1: 1. 22-Davey Mills[1]; 2. 7J-Richard Jacobson[6]; 3. 15F-Devin Fouquette[2]; 4. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 5. 2S-Matt Schow[4]; 6. (DNS) 34-Scott Engholm

Heat 2: 1. 99-Doyle Erickson[2]; 2. 9-Billy Kendall III[3]; 3. 43-Lance Schilling[4]; 4. 65-Ron Reed[5]; 5. (DNF) 18-Scotty Messner[1]

WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 66-Michael Roth[4]; 2. 4-Al Sadek Sr[6]; 3. 15-James Vendela[7]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[1]; 5. 3-Kade Leeper[5]; 6. 4K-Dawson Kimble[10]; 7. 7-Bryan Karl[13]; 8. 5-Dusty Caspers[8]; 9. 57-Austin Carlson[2]; 10. 26-Kyle Davis[17]; 11. 21-Mark Gangl[16]; 12. 11-Devyn Weleski[12]; 13. 14-Cody Buchanan[19]; 14. 14J-Haley Jones[15]; 15. (DNF) 32-Margo Butcher[3]; 16. (DNF) 36-Tyler Kroening[14]; 17. (DNF) 89F-Bonnie Farrington[11]; 18. (DNF) 39-Deryk Weleski[18]; 19. (DQ) 11L-Joseph LaValley[9]

Heat 1: 1. 66-Michael Roth[6]; 2. 5-Dusty Caspers[7]; 3. 15-James Vendela[2]; 4. 4K-Dawson Kimble[4]; 5. 7-Bryan Karl[3]; 6. (DNF) 26-Kyle Davis[5]; 7. (DNF) 14-Cody Buchanan[1]

Heat 2: 1. 4-Al Sadek Sr[1]; 2. 3-Kade Leeper[4]; 3. 32-Margo Butcher[3]; 4. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[2]; 5. 36-Tyler Kroening[6]; 6. 21-Mark Gangl[5]

Heat 3: 1. 11L-Joseph LaValley[4]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[2]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg[5]; 4. 11-Devyn Weleski[6]; 5. 14J-Haley Jones[1]; 6. (DNF) 39-Deryk Weleski[3]

WISSOTA Super Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 81X-Matt Sparby[1]; 2. 78K-Dexton Koch[9]; 3. 40F-John Farrington[4]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 5. 25-Dylan Nelson[7]; 6. 7-Tim Carlson[6]; 7. 11H-Harley Kroening[11]; 8. 32X-Butch Butcher[2]; 9. 02-Jase Lien[5]; 10. 65-Ron Reed[14]; 11. 2F-Jeffery Frey[12]; 12. (DNF) 032-Nicholas Jacobson[13]; 13. (DNF) 69-Michael Roth[15]; 14. (DNF) 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[10]; 15. (DNF) 24R-Robert Lore[8]; 16. (DNF) 36-Tyler Kroening[16]

Heat 1: 1. 32X-Butch Butcher[1]; 2. 24R-Robert Lore[3]; 3. 02-Jase Lien[4]; 4. 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[5]; 5. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[2]; 6. 69-Michael Roth[6]

Heat 2: 1. 25-Dylan Nelson[1]; 2. 40F-John Farrington[5]; 3. 7-Tim Carlson[2]; 4. 11H-Harley Kroening[3]; 5. 65-Ron Reed[4]

Heat 3: 1. 78K-Dexton Koch[1]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[2]; 3. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 4. 2F-Jeffery Frey[4]; 5. (DNF) 36-Tyler Kroening[5]

Bemidji Mini Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn[8]; 2. 115-William Foster[5]; 3. 28-John Current[6]; 4. 9-Waylon Current[4]; 5. 11K-Travis Klein[2]; 6. 3D-Ashton Schwinn[9]; 7. (DNF) X81-Mitch Sparby[1]; 8. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[3]; 9. (DNF) 05-Travis Seitz[11]; 10. (DNF) 90-Cory Nelson[10]; 11. (DQ) 15-Kalin Honer[7]

Heat 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn[2]; 2. 115-William Foster[4]; 3. 28-John Current[6]; 4. 9-Waylon Current[3]; 5. 3D-Ashton Schwinn[1]; 6. 05-Travis Seitz[5]

Heat 2: 1. 15-Kalin Honer[5]; 2. 11K-Travis Klein[4]; 3. X81-Mitch Sparby[1]; 4. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[3]; 5. 90-Cory Nelson[2]