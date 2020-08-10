BEMIDJI -- The rains began on Friday and continued through the morning of Sunday, Aug. 9, in Bemidji, creating a difficult situation for Bemidji Speedway track owner/promoter Tonja Stranger. A slight break in the clouds late Sunday morning gave hope that possibly the races could go on, but the weather conditions and forecast for the afternoon did not look good, and forced Stranger to call off Sunday night’s races.

The Dean Olafson Memorial Special will take place next Sunday, Aug. 16, for the Wissota Hornets and Pure Stocks. Increased pay for the pure stocks is at $550 to win, and $400 for the hornets to win.

All seven classes will be racing with Bemidji Minis, Wissota Hornets, Wissota Pure Stocks, Wissota Mod Fours, Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks and Wissota Modifieds set to race. Start time will be 5 p.m. with the pit gates opening at 2 p.m.

The Northern Renegade Sprints, who were also scheduled to appear this Sunday, were postponed until Aug. 23.