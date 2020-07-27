BEMIDJI -- Following a hot and humid week, conditions improved tremendously for Sunday’s racing program at Bemidji Speedway. Seventy-four cars, drivers and crews came out to enjoy the sport of stock car racing in seven classes at the track.

Owner/promoter Tonja Stranger announced that the track will host the Dean Olafson Memorial Special on Aug. 16 in memory of the longtime area racer and fan who recently died. Increased payouts will go to the Hornets and Mini Stock classes. The Northern Renegade Wingless Sprints will also be in attendance that night.

The track is also planning on holding an Enduro on Oct. 4. More info will be provided soon.

KVLY-TV recently filmed a segment at Bemidji Speedway to be aired on Friday, July 31. The station will do a live broadcast on Friday morning from Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

The opening feature of the night brought 15 Wissota Pure Stocks on track led by Dusty Caspers and Joey LaValley looking to make clean sweeps on the night having won their heat races. Immediately at the green flag it was evident this was not going to go smoothly.

Twelve cautions slowed the race with each green flag being followed by a yellow. Each time Caspers or LaValley would take the lead with Kade Leeper, Austin Carlson or Bryan Karl battling to gain ground on the leaders, only to slow for a caution and try again.

Leeper took the lead several times only to be moved back to third, each time going back to the last completed lap. After 12 cautions, the race was called on time with Leeper awarded the win. Only five of the 15 cars were still running on track after several big crashes.

“I didn’t want to win it this way,” Leeper said. “I would have rather have won it on the track.” Following a hard crash on the front straight, Carlson was awarded second with Al Sadek Sr., Josh Berg and Kyle Davis in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

The Wissota Midwest Modifieds filed on track led by class newcomer Brennan Schmidt on the pole and Jeff Reed on the outside. Reed powered to the lead followed by Schmidt, Gary James Nelson, Alan Olafson and Darrin Lawler in the top five.

Aaron Blacklance drove into the infield after two laps with a flat tire, ending his night.

Reed drove out to a large lead as Brandon Bahr powered up from his fourth-row start to pass Lawler following a side-by-side race.

A multi-car crash on the front straight sent Olafson high in the air with Schmidt and Lawler also involved. Olafson, Schmidt and Richard Reed all pitted. When racing resumed, Reed was in control out front with Nelson, Bahr, Lawler and Blake Higginbotham chasing him.

Higginbotham dropped back late moving Skyler Smith into fifth and then fourth, passing Lawler on the back straight. Higginbotham pulled into the infield with obvious engine issues ending his night as Reed drove to the feature win. Nelson, Bahr, Smith and Lawler filled the top five positions.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

The Bemidji Mini Stocks were led on track by Dean Eggebraaten, who filled in for Ashton Schwinn. Eggebraaten made his first appearance of the season after retiring from racing at the end of last season.

Eggebraaten grabbed control early with John Current pulling into second with Kalin Honer, Connor Drewry and Conrad Schwinn trailing. Honer and Current put on a show racing side by side for second as Eggebraaten held his lead by two car lengths. Current eventually moved into the second spot but contact between the two brought out the caution and sent Honer to the rear of the field.

The restart had Eggebraaten, Current, Schwinn, Drewry and Cory Nelson leading the way. On the restart Schwinn powered by Current for second on the inside but time ran out as Eggebraaten took the checkered flag for the win with Schwinn, Current, Drewry and Waylon Current in the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Matt Sparby and the Wissota Super Stocks rolled on track with Nicholas Jacobson to his right for the start. Sparby raced into turn one in the lead trailed by Harley Kroening, Jacobson, John Farrington and Dalton Carlson.

Sparby raced to a four-car length lead over his rivals as Jacobson got up high in turn two and dropped back to fifth. An excellent race door-to-door style between Farrington and Dalton Carlson was the center of attention for a time before the caution flag waved for an incident in turn one and two.

The restart had Sparby out front with Kroening, Farrington, Dalton Carlson and Tim Carlson in the top five. Farrington raced high around Kroening for second and Tim Carlson passed his son Dalton for fourth. Carlson Sr. raced inside and took over second as Sparby cruised to the win. Tim Carlson, John Farrington, Nicholas Jacobson and Dalton Carlson finished in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

The Wissota Mod Fours drove on track next led by polesitter Nicole Feda and Trevor Voss to her right.

Voss took the lead at the green flag with Feda, Dean Shaver, Dean Larson and Blake Erickson close behind. Larson and Shaver quickly locked up front wheels on the front straight, sending the yellow flag waving for a restart.

The restart was led by Voss with Shaver, Larson, Patrick Specht and Erickson trailing. Excellent racing developed with Shaver and Larson side by side for second. Making a charge from his fourth-row start was Tommy Bawden up to challenge Erickson. Bawden continued forward to race three-wide with Shaver and Larson for second.

Schwinn slid across the front straight infield, bringing out the caution flag for another restart that sent Josh Sautbine to the rear of the field.

A couple of more cautions for spins and crashes slowed the action for a bit, but when racing resumed Voss was still out front trailed by Larson, Shaver, Bawden and Erickson.

Following a three-wide race, Larson took the lead dropping Voss into a duel with Shaver for second. Once out front, Larson was tough to beat and the Pennock, Minn., native cruised to his second win of the summer at Bemidji. Bawden took second with Josh Sautbine making a tremendous comeback from tailback to take third with Schwinn and Erickson in the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

With the sun setting in the western sky, the remaining two features started with the Wissota Hornets. Lucy LaValley was on the pole with Jordan Thayer to her right. LaValley has shown great improvement each week and took the lead with Aidan Helwig, Chase Golliet, Travis Olafson and Curtis Huseth in the top five.

The first caution of the race waved for an incident on the front straight involving Peyton Edelman and Malakai Wilson. When racing resumed it was a wild race to the lead with Olafson, Helwig, LaValley, Huseth and Golliet all in tight contention. LaValley dropped back as Olafson raced to the front trailed by Huseth. Olafson drove to the win, his first ever in the Hornet class with Huseth, Helwig, Golliet and Thayer in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

The final race of a wild night of racing at Bemidji Speedway was the Wissota Modifieds. Scott Engholm was on the pole with Josh Beaulieu to his right for the start. Engholm powered to the front but spun in the 1-2 corner and was sent tailback for the restart.

The restart had Beaulieu, Davey Mills, Ricky Jacobson, Dan Ebert and Ken Hron in the top five.

Once again a spin stopped the race with Beaulieu sent to the rear. A three-wide battle soon raged with Davey Mills, Ricky Jacobson and Dan Ebert. Mills took the lead followed by Ebert in second. Mills raced out to a two-car length lead as Doyle Erickson fought his way into contention from his fourth-row starting position.

The very fast track was to Mills’ liking as he pulled to a larger lead. A late caution brought the field back together for a restart but Mills once again controlled the race and drove to his second feature win and a clean sweep of the modified class. Dan Ebert, Jacobson, Erickson and Beaulieu finished in the top five, ending an incredible night of racing at Bemidji Speedway.

Bemidji Speedway results (July 26)

WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[5]; 2. 00H-Curtis Huseth[6]; 3. 10-Aidan Helwig[3]; 4. 32-Chase Golliet[4]; 5. 25-Jordan Thayer[2]; 6. (DNF) 5X-Peyton Edelman[7]; 7. (DNF) 23-Malakai Wilson[8]; 8. (DQ) 13-Lucy LaValley[1]

Heat 1: 1. 32-Chase Golliet[1]; 2. 10-Aidan Helwig[3]; 3. 13-Lucy LaValley[5]; 4. 25-Jordan Thayer[7]; 5. (DNF) 00-Travis Olafson[6]; 6. (DNF) 00H-Curtis Huseth[4]; 7. (DNF) 5X-Peyton Edelman[2]; 8. (DNF) 23-Malakai Wilson[8]

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1: 1. 2R-Jeff Reed[2]; 2. 74-Gary James Nelson[3]; 3. 29X-Brandon Bahr[8]; 4. 16-Skyler Smith[13]; 5. 19-Darrin Lawler[4]; 6. 72-Mike Johnson[10]; 7. 21-Bret Masters[14]; 8. 18J-Alex Johnson[9]; 9. 17-Jason LaValley[11]; 10. 57-Blake Higginbotham[5]; 11. 91-Richard Reed[12]; 12. 32-Brennan Schmidt[1]; 13. 77-Alan Olafson[7]; 14. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[6]

Heat 1: 1. 2R-Jeff Reed[3]; 2. 74-Gary James Nelson[2]; 3. 19-Darrin Lawler[4]; 4. 57-Blake Higginbotham[5]; 5. 18J-Alex Johnson[1]; 6. 17-Jason LaValley[7]; 7. 91-Richard Reed[6]

Heat 2: 1. 77-Alan Olafson[6]; 2. 29X-Brandon Bahr[4]; 3. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[3]; 4. 32-Brennan Schmidt[5]; 5. 72-Mike Johnson[2]; 6. (DNS) 16-Skyler Smith; 7. (DNS) 21-Bret Masters

WISSOTA Mod Four

A Feature 1: 1. 37-Dean Larson[6]; 2. TB81-Tommy Bawden[7]; 3. 2-josh sautbine[11]; 4. 6-Conrad Schwinn[5]; 5. 99JR-Blake Erickson[8]; 6. 2H-Francis Hauber[10]; 7. 30-Dean Shaver[4]; 8. (DNF) PBC-Trevor Voss[2]; 9. (DNF) 05-Doug Voss[12]; 10. (DNF) 17S-Patrick Specht[3]; 11. (DNF) X-Brian Feda[9]; 12. (DNF) 5F-Nicole Feda[1]

Heat 1: 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson[3]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn[4]; 3. 37-Dean Larson[5]; 4. 5F-Nicole Feda[2]; 5. X-Brian Feda[1]; 6. 2-josh sautbine[6]

Heat 2: 1. TB81-Tommy Bawden[4]; 2. 30-Dean Shaver[2]; 3. PBC-Trevor Voss[1]; 4. 17S-Patrick Specht[5]; 5. 2H-Francis Hauber[3]; 6. 05-Doug Voss[6]

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 22-Davey Mills[3]; 2. 60-Dan Ebert[5]; 3. 7J-Richard Jacobson[4]; 4. 99-Doyle Erickson[7]; 5. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[2]; 6. 43-Lance Schilling[9]; 7. 34-Scott Engholm[1]; 8. (DNF) 72-Adam Johnson[8]; 9. (DQ) 46H-Ken Hron[6]

Heat 1: 1. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[1]; 2. 34-Scott Engholm[5]; 3. 22-Davey Mills[3]; 4. 7J-Richard Jacobson[4]; 5. 60-Dan Ebert[9]; 6. 46H-Ken Hron[6]; 7. 99-Doyle Erickson[8]; 8. 72-Adam Johnson[7]; 9. 43-Lance Schilling[2]

WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 3-Kade Leeper[4]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[5]; 3. 4-Al Sadek Sr[8]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[7]; 5. 26-Kyle Davis[12]; 6. (DNF) 5-Dusty Caspers[1]; 7. (DNF) 7-Bryan Karl[3]; 8. (DNF) 11L-Joseph LaValley[2]; 9. (DNF) 39-Deryk Weleski[6]; 10. (DNF) 14-Cody Buchanan[15]; 11. (DNF) 89F-Bonnie Farrington[11]; 12. (DNF) 11-Devyn Weleski[10]; 13. (DNF) 14J-Haley Jones[14]; 14. (DNF) 4K-Dawson Kimble[13]; 15. (DNF) 66-Michael Roth[9]

Heat 1: 1. 5-Dusty Caspers[1]; 2. 3-Kade Leeper[4]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 4. 11-Devyn Weleski[5]; 5. 4K-Dawson Kimble[3]

Heat 2: 1. 66-Michael Roth[4]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 3. 4-Al Sadek Sr[5]; 4. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[3]; 5. 14J-Haley Jones[2]

Heat 3: 1. 11L-Joseph LaValley[1]; 2. 39-Deryk Weleski[2]; 3. 7-Bryan Karl[3]; 4. 26-Kyle Davis[5]; 5. 14-Cody Buchanan[4]

WISSOTA Super Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 81X-Matt Sparby[1]; 2. 7-Tim Carlson[6]; 3. 40F-John Farrington[5]; 4. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[2]; 5. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 6. 11H-Harley Kroening[3]; 7. (DNF) 36-Tyler Kroening[7]; 8. (DNS) 57H-Nathan Higginbotham

Heat 1: 1. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[1]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[3]; 3. 40F-John Farrington[2]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[7]; 5. 11H-Harley Kroening[4]; 6. 7-Tim Carlson[6]; 7. 36-Tyler Kroening[8]; 8. (DNF) 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[5]

Mini Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 3D-Dean Eggebraaten[1]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn[7]; 3. 28-John Current[4]; 4. 18X-Connor Drewry[3]; 5. 9-Waylon Current[10]; 6. 115-Kalin Honer[2]; 7. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[9]; 8. 23-James Geschwill[6]; 9. 13J-Nicholas Jessen[8]; 10. (DNF) 90-Cory Nelson[5]; 11. (DNS) 77-Jake Geschwill

Heat 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn[2]; 2. 3D-Dean Eggebraaten[5]; 3. 90-Cory Nelson[3]; 4. 23-James Geschwill[1]; 5. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[6]; 6. (DNS) 77-Jake Geschwill

Heat 2: 1. 115-Kalin Honer[2]; 2. 18X-Connor Drewry[1]; 3. 28-John Current[5]; 4. 13J-Nicholas Jessen[3]; 5. 9-Waylon Current[4]